Sky TV strikes streaming deal with Disney

Disney shows will again be available ‘free’ to Sky customers, though only for a year as a streaming service for customers who are also signed up to Sky Broadband.

Sky Broadband customers will receive a ‘free’ 12-month subscription to Disney’s Disney+ streaming television service under a deal between the companies.

Disney+ content includes Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic shows.

Sky chief executive Sophie Moloney said Sky was partnering with the world’s biggest entertainment companies.

The offer will be available to both new and existing Sky Broadband customers.

Some Sky customers complained when Disney channels were removed from Sky in November 2019, following the launch of the Disney+ streaming service in New Zealand earlier that month.

The new tie-up between the companies provides a way for at least some customers to access that content again without extra charge, if only for a year.

Sky launched its broadband service in March with what appeared a market-leading offer of full-speed, unlimited ultrafast broadband for $79 a month.

However, that pricing is only available to the 500,000 or so households that subscribe to Sky’s pay-TV service.

The monthly price for people who don’t subscribe to at least Sky’s Starter pay-TV service is $109/month.