Immigration NZ asked to find costs savings after $415m bail-out

Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash outlines what the Government may change about New Zealand's immigration settings.

Immigration NZ has been asked to come up with cost-savings after the lack of visa applications due to Covid blew a giant hole in its budget.

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi could not say whether job cuts might be part of the mix.

“I don’t think he has any expectations at this point and wants to see Immigration NZ’s advice,” the spokesman said.

The department has been approached for comment.

Faafoi told a select committee on Wednesday that Covid had had a “significant impact” on Immigration NZ’s revenues.

“To give an understanding in the level of drop-off in throughput and therefore fees, in the year to June 2019 there were 1.3 million visa applications and third-party revenues from that was $226m,” he said.

“The forecast for the next year is half of that in terms of the number of visa applications, and third party revenue from that dropping by almost $130m.”

The continuing level of visa applications is explained by the fact that new visas are often required by people already in New Zealand.

Lynn Grieveson/Newsroom Immigration NZ has been asked to find “efficiencies”.

The Government has responded to the drops by writing off a $242m million deficit from Immigration NZ’s accounts and providing it with an extra $173m in the Budget to replace lost income this year.

That would enable “the continuation of core immigration services,” Faafoi said.

“The overall picture is we have got a job on our hands making sure we can get back to being sustainable here,” he said.

“The investment in this Budget will help. We have also asked officials to look at any cost-saving measures that can be initiated before we find a more long-term sustainable path for Immigration NZ.”

RNZ Migrants have hit back at the so-called immigration "reset" saying it uses them as a 'scapegoat' for problems with housing, infrastructure and worker welfare.

Immigration NZ’s workloads and income look set to be constrained in the longer term as a result of the Government’s proposed immigration reset.

That will see it focus on attracting migrants into a narrow range of higher-paid jobs, while aiming to ensure a higher proportion of less-skilled roles are filled by New Zealanders.