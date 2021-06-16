Government 'actively considering' criminal prosecutions for abuse of wage subsidy scheme

More than $14 billion was paid across four different wage subsidy schemes.

The Government is actively considering taking civil proceedings or criminal prosecutions against companies which may have unlawfully taken wage subsidies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than $14 billion was paid across four different wage subsidy schemes since March last year to ensure businesses hurt by the Government’s Covid-19 lockdowns could continue paying staff wages.

The schemes have been described as a “high trust” system set up quickly with few barriers, and businesses that did not end up meeting the criteria, or who bounced back quickly, have been encouraged to return the money. Some $722 million has been repaid so far.

High profile companies including The Warehouse Group, Briscoe Group, Mainfreight, Summerset and Ryman Healthcare have paid back the money while others have not.

Auditor-General John Ryan said last month that a number of applicants had been identified that might have acted unlawfully, and he said it was important to pursue prosecutions in these cases to maintain public trust and confidence in government schemes.

Grant Robertson praises the resilience of the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic in a pre-budget speech on May 4.

The Ministry of Social Development’s general manager of integrity and debt Warren Hudson told Stuff the Ministry was committed to prosecutions where that action was appropriate.

“A number of cases are under active consideration for civil proceedings or criminal prosecutions,” Hudson said. “Decisions will be made in the weeks and months ahead.”

The Auditor-General was critical of claims made by the ministry and the Government that payments were audited.

He said the ministry couldn’t describe what it was doing as an “audit” as it was just calling and seeking verbal confirmations from employers.

Ryan recommended the ministry test a sample of its reviews against documentary evidence held by the applicants.

“In my view, the use of a high-trust approach at the outset needs to be balanced with adequate verification after the payment has been made to properly protect the use of public money,” he said.

Ryan also recommended the ministry seek written confirmation from applicants of their compliance with the eligibility criteria and the obligations of receiving the subsidy.

Hudson said work was underway to do additional checks on a simple of the original wage subsidy recipients, including a range of businesses from across the country.

“Later this month, we will be contacting a sample of around 1000 businesses seeking renewed written confirmation to check they have met with the wage subsidy criteria and obligations,” Hudson said.

“We will also begin seeking documentary evidence from a sample of around 350 recipients for whom we previously completed post-payment integrity checks.”

Confirming the documentary evidence for this sample could take about three months, he said.