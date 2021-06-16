Reserve Bank gets new tool to control house prices

The Reserve Bank is getting a new weapon to tackle ballooning house prices.

The Reserve Bank will be able to impose debt-to-income ratios, limiting the amount of money home buyers can borrow for mortgages, relative to their income.

The central bank announced it had reached an agreement with Finance Minister Grant Robertson adding “debt serviceability restrictions” to the tools it could use.

The bank said its analysis showed tools such as debt-to-Income limits were likely to be “the most effective additional tool that could be deployed by the Reserve Bank to support financial stability and house price sustainability”.

Robertson had agreed in principle to allow debt serviceability restrictions, “on the condition that any implementation is designed to avoid impact, as much as possible, to first home buyers”, the bank said.

“Although we do not have a remit to target house prices directly, our financial policy tools can help to ensure prices do not deviate too far from sustainable levels,” Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr said.

“We believe that a ‘sustainable house price’ is the level that the price would be expected to move towards over several years, reflecting the underlying drivers of supply and demand for housing, including population growth, building costs, land supply, and interest rates,” he added.

More to come