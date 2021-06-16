Overseas investor fined $1.2m for buying Northland properties without consent

Businessman Seung Heun Lee must pay more than $1.2 million for buying Northland properties without the appropriate consent. (File photo)

An overseas investor must pay more than $1.2 million in fines after buying a number of properties in Northland without the appropriate consent.

According to a media release from Land Information NZ (LINZ), businessman Seung Heun Lee and companies Double Pine Investment and Mediation Tour were found in breach of Overseas Investment Act rules by Justice Matthew Muir in the High Court at Wellington.

LINZ said between 2014 and 2016, Lee – who was not a New Zealand resident at the time – purchased seven properties in Northland for about $10.4 million to use for a meditation tourism business.

Lee has since become a resident.

LINZ said Lee said he didn’t fully understand the sale documents he had signed as English was not his first language.

He cooperated fully with the Overseas Investment Office throughout its investigation and said he did not know he needed consent under the Overseas Investment Act.

In his sentencing, Justice Muir said there was a “substantial” land area involved in the sales and the properties purchased were of natural significance.

“They had a substantial combined purchase price and were being acquired for commercial tourism purposes, all obvious ’red flags’ for any professional organisation representing Mr Lee’s interests,” Justice Muir said.

Justice Muir ordered Muir to pay $1,246,625 in penalties and $30,000 in court-related costs.

LINZ said the size of the fine reflected the value of the land – including its heritage value and market valuation gains made.

Following the ruling, Overseas Investment Office group manager Anna Wilson-Farrell said it was yet another example of the consequences overseas investors face for not getting the necessary advice before investing in New Zealand.

“It is a privilege to invest in New Zealand, and overseas investors will continue to be held to account if they do not comply with the rules.

“Anyone who is not ordinarily resident in New Zealand should seek expert advice before considering an investment here.”