Big retirement village operator first to branch into home care services in the community

Arvida Group chief executive Bill McDonald says the company sees big potential in providing home services to the 85 per cent of people over 75 living at home and not in a retirement village.

One of the big five retirement village operators Arvida Group is branching into providing care services in the home for older people, so they can stay at home for longer.

While it may seem contradictory for a village to do that when its business is based on older people buying a licence to occupy a village unit, Arvida sees big potential because the vast majority of people over 75 live at home and may continue to do that.

It is the first big operator to take this leap into the provision of home care, Retirement Villages Association executive director John Collyns confirmed, although some village somewhere might be doing that, and he did not know about it, because there were 400-plus villages here, he said.

Arvida sees big potential in this as another arm of its business when about 85 per cent of people over 75 live at home rather than in a retirement village or in residential aged care.

Arvida chief executive Bill McDonald said the company had been considering this for some time. It complemented its existing village and aged care business.

It had been trialling the services for six weeks so far, centred around its new Park Lane retirement village in Addington, not far from the centre of Christchurch.

It hoped to roll out the services over time at its other new village developments. The next likely would be Waimea Plains, in Richmond, near Nelson.

SUPPLIED Arvida is trialling providing home care and other services centred around it new retirement village Park Lane in Addington, Christchurch. For $5 a week membership of Park Lane’s Living Well Centre, non-residents can use the amenities of the centre at discounted prices, like the swimming pool and gymnasium. Pictured is its café.

“We see there is enormous growth potential, and we hope to roll this out through all our new villages and provide the level of amenity which differentiates Arvida from competitors.”

Called “Arvida Good Friends”, the home services include helping with personal activities like showering and dressing, getting ready for bed, making meals, housework, light gardening, as well as nursing services.

Another part of the new business was offering non-village residents membership of Park Lane’s “Living Well Centre” for $5 a week and use of the centre’s amenities including heated swimming pool, gymnasium with equipment suited to older people, café, physiotherapist and other services at discounted prices.

The other key service being offered to non-residents is transport, a pay as you go ride-share or unlimited rides for a weekly fee.

People can sign up on the Arvida Good Friends website or download an app to select their services.

SUPPLIED Park Lane offers a range of accommodation and care services for older people.

“We think it creates the village that will be more akin to the baby boomer generation,” McDonald said.

It would link the village more with its community for the benefit of its residents and non-residents who could use some village amenities and have more social connections.

Isolation and loneliness were two of the biggest issues looming for a growing population of older people, McDonald said, especially because their families now were more dispersed and did not always live locally.

McDonald said the services were drawing locals from the Addington area and wider. He did not have the number of members but thought they were doubling every week, mainly through word of mouth.

The company hoped it would have several thousand members from the surrounding suburbs in the coming years.

None of the services are subsidised by the Government.

Arvida would like to be one of the Government-subsidised providers contracted to provide home care services. But the contracts were held by three or four large providers. That needed to change and more innovation sought in how to fund and deliver home services, he said.

The technology behind the home care services was provided by a Brisbane company, Five Good Friends.

It enabled helpers and caregivers to collect information on the health and abilities of older people.

More accurate and timely information would help funders like the Ministry of Health or the future Health New Zealand distribute scarce resources more efficiently where they were needed, McDonald said.