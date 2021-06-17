Private investigator used in turf war over lawn mowing franchise

A turf war over lawn mowing services involved claims of conspiracy and the use of a private investigator spying on a man to prove he was mowing clients’ lawns.

The dispute involves the Green Acres franchise group and Hawke’s Bay franchisees Kathryn and Lloyd Ferrick and their companies.

The Ferricks ran the lawn and garden care business in Napier, Hastings and Havelock North under an agreement that expired on October 21, 2020.

The Ferricks' company, L&K Ferrick Ltd, wrote to Green Acres alleging that it had breached the agreement by failing to meet its obligations around advertising, proving referral work and failing to respond to contractors.

They said they would not renew the franchise and would cancel any holdings Green Acres had over their company. They removed all signwriting from their vehicle and destroyed the Green Acres uniform.

Green Acres rejected the allegations and reminded the Ferricks of clauses in the agreement that meant they must return all intellectual property and all customer details including addresses, keys and codes for properties and all other notes.

The Ferricks were also reminded of a restraint of trade clause that prevented them from being involved in any business that might compete with Green Acres for the next two years.

When the Ferricks did not confirm they would comply with the agreement, Green Acres went to the High Court seeking an interim injunction.

Green Acres hired a private investigator who observed Lloyd Ferrick carrying out garden work on three Napier properties on December 17 and 18, 2020.

Before the matter went to a hearing in April, the Ferricks liquidated their company and created a new company, L&K Ferrick (2021) Ltd, which was going to purchase all the old company’s assets.

The Ferricks applied for summary judgment or to have the claims struck out.

Before Justice Cheryl Gwyn in the High Court at Napier, Green Acres said the new company had been incorporated as a means to circumvent the agreement, and argued that by continuing to provide services to Green Acres customers, the Ferricks had breached the agreement and had unlawfully used information in relation to customers, systems and “trade secrets”.

Green Acres said the conduct had caused it to lose customers and also caused “damage to the underlying integrity of its franchise system”.

The Ferricks said they had kept doing their garden work “as there is no one here who will take our customers on”.

In a recently released decision Justice Gwyn found there was a serious question to be tried against the Ferricks' company for breach of contract.

Given the Ferricks refusal to return information demanded by Green Acres “it is clearly arguable that they have used it for their own purposes and the purposes of carrying out a competing business through the vehicle of the new company,” Justice Gwyn said.

She granted the interim injunction imposing a restraint of trade and requiring the Ferricks to return the information to Green Acres, until a substantive proceeding could be held at a date yet to be set.

Green Acres chief executive Logan Sears said the company was “very pleased with this judgement”.

“It represents a legal confirmation, expressed in the strongest terms, of the enforceability of provisions in our franchise agreements,” he said.

“Since the judgement was released we have made an offer to the defendants, which they have accepted, and they will once again return as Green Acres franchisees providing lawn mowing and maintenance services to Green Acres customers in Hawke's Bay,” Sears said.

The Ferricks could not be contacted for comment.