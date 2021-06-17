Warning on scam urging people to renew licence plate

The email purports to be from Waka Kotahi, the New Zealand Transport Agency.

Authorities are warning against an email scam urging drivers to renew their licence plate which is circulating people's inboxs.

The scam, purporting to be from Waka Kotahi, the New Zealand Transport Agency, tells drivers that their licence plate number will expire within a day, and they need to pay approximately $90 to urgently renew it.

A link in the email then directs the driver to a fraudulent website, and asks them to supply personal and banking details.

It is believed to be the latest of several phishing scams involving licence plates or vehicle registrations since the start of last year.

Cert NZ, the Government’s cybersecurity agency, said that it did not give out details about individual scams, due to the ongoing nature of the campaign, and because it was one of a number of similar scams.

But it regularly saw emails mimicking organisations like Waka Kotahi or Inland Revenue, a spokeswoman Charlotte Hird​ said.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Some people contacted by legitimate hospital services have called back to make sure it's not a scam, Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee says.

“These scams are generally centred on a legitimate notification, like tax refunds or vehicle registration.

“The scams often play on a sense of urgency, with statements like 'You have 7 days to complete this action' to trick people into sharing their personal or financial details.”

To avoid falling for them, Cert NZ recommends going straight to the service provider, such as Waka Kotahi, and logging into their website from the Internet rather than clicking on a link in an email.

Hird said if someone had inadvertently given a scammer personal information, they should contact the service provider for their online account.

“It’s important to change the passwords for any online accounts you think might be at risk. It is also worth considering getting a free credit check done. This will let you see if any accounts have been opened in your name.”

They should also contact their bank if they had divulged credit card or bank details and ask them to stop suspicious payments.

“The quicker you act, the higher the chances are that you may get your money back. You may also need to request a new bank card,” she said.

Waka Kotahi's website said such emails were often missing specific details that a person might expect.

“When we email you to say your vehicle licence (rego) is due, we include your specific details like your plate number, vehicle make and rego expiry date. Scammers don’t know that specific information, so can’t include it.”