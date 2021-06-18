Precinct Properties buys Bowen House for $92 million and taps investors for $250m to redevelop it, and reduce debt.

Bowen House, to the rear of the Beehive, is empty after questions were raised about its seismic strength in 2019.

Leading inner city property developer Precinct Properties is buying high-profile but empty Bowen House, which used to be home to Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff, to redevelop and earthquake strengthen it.

Precinct announced today it was seeking $250 million from investors to buy and redevelop 31-year-old Bowen House and probably also Freyberg Building, both in the government precinct, and reduce its debt.

It will become the new home of Parliamentary Services in two years.

Questions about 23-level Bowen House’s seismic strength were raised in 2019.

While it is not earthquake prone, which is considered less than 34 per cent of the New Building Standard, its rating was less than 67 per cent, according to a story by Radio New Zealand in November 2019, a level at which Government departments would not tenant a building.

Wellington is a key focus for Precinct with three buildings under construction and redevelopment now, having completed its huge Commercial Bay development on Auckland’s waterfront a year ago.

Precinct has an agreement to buy Bowen House, close to the Beehive and Parliament, for $92m, and expects to spend another $57m on strengthening and refurbishment.

It has a conditional agreement to buy the Freyberg Building, in Aitken Street, in Thornden, subject to due diligence.

Supplied Precinct has a conditional agreement to buy the Freyberg Building in Aitken Street in Thornden, Wellington, subject to due diligence.

Precinct already owns several large office buildings in Wellington and has two under construction at 40 and 44 Bowen Street, costing about $190m.

Precinct said Bowen House, with 14,000 square metres of office space, was not earth-quake prone but would be redeveloped to 100 per cent of the New Building Standard (NBS). It also had ground floor retail tenancies, an entry lobby to the Beehive via a subterranean link, and carparking.

The works would be completed in mid 2023 and Bowen House fully occupied by Parliamentary Services on a new 15-year lease.

Precinct chief executive Scott Pritchard said the Wellington market continued to show strong demand for prime grade office space underpinned by an increase in the public sector workforce.

“We are seeing solid rental growth and very low levels of prime vacancy.”

Wellington was a key focus for the business.

“The lack of quality new builds is something we are committed to addressing,” he said.

Precinct owns and manages 114,000sqm of space in Wellington with another 23,600sqm in development including at 30 Waring Taylor St which will be a co-sharing office building for Precinct subsidiary Generator.

Its other Wellington buildings include NTT Tower and Central on Midland Park, Mayfair House, Aon Centre, Defence House and Charles Fergusson Building.