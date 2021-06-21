Sir Ian Taylor slams 'barbaric' quarantine limits after staffer's battle to see desperately ill Dad

Dunedin businessman Sir Ian Taylor questions why such a limited number of beds are available for Kiwis returning home to be with seriously ill family members.

Sir Ian Taylor said it was ‘barbaric’ to deny a US-based staff member a quarantine place because he could not guarantee his father would die within six months.

The Animation Research founder vented his frustrations in a recent Linkedin post addressed to Prime Minister Jacinda​ Ardern​ about employee Simon Chattington’s initially unsuccessful battle to return to New Zealand to spend time with his sick father.

In a follow-up post Taylor said workmates had secured a bed by taking shifts on the MIQ website, but he was still upset about the situation, and critical of the “archaic” online booking system.

A specialist treating Chattington’s​ “desperately ill” Dad suggested that any family overseas should return to spend time with him, but Taylor said officials decided Chattington​ did not qualify for one of the limited number of beds available because he could not guarantee his father was going to die within six months.

READ MORE:

* Robyn Malcolm calls on Government to do more to look after mental health of MIQ guests

* Covid-19: Four new cases in managed isolation, none in the community

* The Lion King cast and crew speak out: 'This is such a blessing'

* Coronavirus: Sport suffers as its stars test positive and major competitions are called off



“The fact that they [the family] simply don't know, apparently doesn't count. This is in-humane and barbaric, definitely not about being a nation that cares.

“This is arguably the most important reason for anyone to be able to come home. Why are the number of beds limited for what is arguably the most trying time for people and their families, and why should someone in this situation have to go through any hoops at all to be home with his dad.”

Taylor said Chattington​ has lived in isolated bubbles across the US maintaining contact with Major League Baseball, one of the company’s top sports clients.

“His life over the past year has been one of limited contact and face masks, literally for months on end.”

By making that sacrifice Chattington​ helped ensure his colleagues back in New Zealand had jobs and the business remained, not only viable, but was now growing once again, Taylor said.

A colleague taking shifts on MIQ’s “archaic concept of a website” managed to grab a vacant spot in quarantine, after earlier missing out on one because it disappeared so fast.

“This is not how we should be doing this. Others out there do not have the advantage of mates who will sit up 24 hours a day waiting for a vacancy to miraculously appear.

“Although we are now bringing our Simon home, this should not be the end of this. Someone needs to take responsibility for all those who have suffered already and those who will in future. Let’s put some real meaning behind be kind,” Taylor said in his post.