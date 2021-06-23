Former Aussie PM Kevin Rudd joins John Key as Crimson education adviser

Crimson Consulting chief executive Jamie Beaton says tapping into former world leaders like John Key and Kevin Rudd gives the company insight into local economies.

Former Australian Labour Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has joined the advisory board of Kiwi online high school Crimson Global Academy, which has raised more money to grow.

Rudd joins former New Zealand Prime Minister Sir John Key on the board of the online global school which is part of Crimson Consulting, co-founded by chief executive Jamie Beaton in 2014.

Crimson Consulting offers online tutoring and mentoring services for high school students to improve their chances of getting into top United States and British universities.

Backed by private investors including Key, US billionaire Julian Robertson, Warehouse founder Sir Stephen Tindall, and startup incubation hub The Icehouse, Crimson is valued at US$458 million (NZ$656m) and has raised a further US$8m to accelerate growth of its one-year-old high school academy.

Beaton said tapping into former world leaders like Key and Rudd gives the company insight into local economies.

“It’s very important that within each geography we have advisers that really understand the complexity of the labour markets, complexities of the schooling systems and the constraints of those schooling systems and hence how we need to innovate to solve these problems,” Beaton said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Sir John Key speaks at an event promoting Crimson Education's online school. Video from 2019.

“We have seen tremendous success in having John Key’s perspective for example on the New Zealand education system and where the challenges are and where we can respond and offer support, so Kevin Rudd serves the same kind of function within Australia.”

The academy’s biggest markets are New Zealand, Australia and Japan. It has more than 370 enrolments from more than 20 countries.

The latest capital raising was led by Australian-based Heal Partners, which specialises in health, education and lifestyle sector investments. Key, Icehouse Ventures, US News, and Tindall’s investment fund K1W1 also increased their positions in the company.

Heal partner Martin Dalgleish said Covid-19 had provided a tailwind for the delivery of education via digital platforms and he believed there was a “substantial” opportunity to disrupt the primary and secondary education markets.

“Its early traction in the online high school education delivery is impressive and we believe it will build materially,” Dalgleish said.

Beaton said the company had been approached to pursue public listings in Australia and the US and while he would not rule it out in the future, he had strong funding support in the private markets.

Crimson Consulting claimed $527,131 in taxpayer funded wage subsidies for 77 staff last year, and Beaton said he did not intend to pay the money back.

“Crimson did go through some challenges during parts of Covid, so we applied and were eligible for certain wage subsidies at the time and that enabled us to maintain employment of around 80 New Zealanders where it would have been very difficult without that, so we feel that it’s reasonable for us to continue to hold that,” he said.

“We didn’t apply for future wage subsidies that we were not eligible for.”

Beaton said he did not agree with some commentators that companies which bounced back from Covid should pay the money back so the Government could use it for other services where it was needed.

“I’m not necessarily so convinced in the Government's ability to efficiently allocate capital to the right projects,” he said. “We really appreciate it, but I also don’t necessarily feel like returning this capital to the Government will have some great net social purpose.

“I feel more confident in our ability to deliver social value within our small neck of the woods in education, than a generic government policy,” he said. “Having a strong balance sheet lets us invest more aggressively behind these important and meaningful education initiatives.”