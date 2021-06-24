NZ Post spends $15 million on a new look to unite its courier brands

NZ Post chief executive David Walsh says its courier vans will be repainted with a new logo as they fall due for regular maintenance.

New Zealand Post has unveiled a new $15 million logo and rebrand to visually unite its Courier Post, Pace and Rural Post courier services.

Chief executive Dave Walsh said the state-owned enterprise, which was facing declining revenues in the letter business but rapid growth in its courier services, wanted to ensure the three brands had the same livery.

Currently, NZ Post's Rural Post vans are painted red, and its Pace urgent service or Courier Post vans yellow and red, which was confusing for customers.

Walsh said it was not unusual for the company to reinvest in its brands.

“We want people to know we do more than mail, not just mail. Many people don't realise that when they're buying online, it's actually a NZ Post service that's delivering those online shopping parcels to their home.”

The new logo would be largely blue with a red dot and “P” for Post.

Walsh said the rebrand would cost $15m to $16m, which would be spent over three years, with vans being repainted as they fell due for regular maintenance.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF NZ Post had forecast a 20 per cent rise in online shopping this holiday season, but its latest research suggests even that was conservative.

The company was also investing $170m to speed up processing, including new parcel processing sites in Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch.

While its letter service continued to plummet, NZ Post's online shopping business had been rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its research showed shoppers spent $5.8 billion on online shopping last year, a 25 per cent increase, with a distinct surge during last year's Covid alert level 3.

Supplied New Zealand Post has launched a new logo to bring Courier Post, Pace and Rural Post courier services under one brand.

Courier services earned about two thirds of NZ Post's revenue, earning between $450m to $500m, compared to $250m in mail.

Walsh said NZ Post held about 40 per cent of the overall courier market, including business-to-business work and lighter freight. It was an even bigger player in the burgeoning e-commerce market, holding 70 per cent of the market.

But its visibility was often hidden behind the brand of the many companies it delivered for, including subscription meals and specialised health products, he said.

“All the research was consistently telling us that people did not realise there were so many different delivery businesses in the country and we were often confused [with others].”

The pandemic had also thrown up some challenges in international shipping, Walsh said.

Staff had had to be “very creative,” in some cases, employing both sea and airfreight to get some mail to New Zealand.

On where mail deliveries might head in future, or whether mail might be delivered by courier, Walsh said it was too early to say.

The company would continue to work with the Government and major postal centres over the next few months on its options, after Government funding was exhausted in two years’ time, he said.

Many urban households receive mail only every second day. The Postal Workers Union of Aotearoa recently claimed NZ Post has been delaying mail in favour of parcels, meaning some homes got mail once a week. But NZ Post has downplayed those claims, saying mail was only delayed as a last resort.