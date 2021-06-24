Rents flatten after Government housing changes: Trade Me

Rents have steadied in several regions, although supply has yet to catch up with demand.

Rents came to a grinding halt in May, defying political predictions that changes to rental investment would send rents soaring.

According to Trade Me's monthly rental index, the national median rent has remained static for the third consecutive month at $540 per week.

It also remained unchanged from April in six regions: Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Canterbury, Southland, Wellington and Manawatū/Whanganui.

Trade Me Property Sales director Gavin Lloyd said the flat-lining rents were interesting, given predictions that rents would rise due to Government changes to the housing market.

READ MORE:

* House prices haven't yet got the hint: ANZ

* Housing policy changes: Fact checking the investors' claims

* Rents jump on strong demand, but 'too early' to blame property rule changes



“Since the Government’s new housing policy was announced in March we’ve seen rents slow in many parts of the country.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said at the time that the Government would take action if landlords raised rents too high.

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

The most controversial change for landlords was to the interest deductibility of rentals, taking away an investor’s ability to offset their home loan interest costs against rental income. The change will be phased in over four years.

While rents appeared to be settling down for winter, they were still 5.9 per cent higher than May last year, and 23 per cent higher than they were five years ago.

And demand for rental properties in May still outstripped supply. The number of rental properties listed rose just 1 per cent on the previous month, while demand was up 5 per cent.

Property investors have warned that if landlords sold up en masse, the supply of rentals would shrink, but so far pullback from the market appears to be muted.

Regions to enjoy a rental respite included Auckland, where median rents are $590 and have not moved since January, although they are 2.6 per cent higher than last year.

David White/stuff Andrew King of the Property Investors Federation has predicted some landlords will sell up because of the investment property rule changes.

Auckland also had the most popular rental listing in the country – a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house on Albizia Ave, Henderson. It attracted 117 enquiries in its first two days listed and was charging a weekly rent of $515.

Other regions where rent remained flat included the Bay of Plenty, where median weekly rent has been $550 since last year.

Wellington rents were also unchanged from April at $595 a week, although they were 8.2 per cent higher than a year ago.

Taranaki tenants were less lucky, with rents hitting a new record median of $465, up 8 per cent year on year.

The biggest jump was in Marlborough where rents were $460, up more than 24 per cent on a year ago.

Otago was the only region to see rents fall, down 1 per cent year-on-year to $485.

The cheapest region to live was Southland, with a median rent of $370, 5.7 per cent higher than last year.

Apartments appeared to lose a little of their lustre, with rents easing 1 per cent across the country to $490 compared to a year ago.

Rents for urban townhouses and units were still rising, with the median weekly rent for units in Auckland reaching an all-time high of $495 per week.