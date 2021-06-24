Directors should not face prison for failure on climate reporting, institute says

Jail is an ‘unduly harsh’ punishment for company directors who fail to report on climate risks, according to the Institute of Directors.

Company directors should not face jail time for failing to comply with new climate reporting standards, the Institute of Directors said in a submission.

The Government is stepping up the pressure on big business to take account of its environmental impact, with a world leading policy announced in September last year by Climate Change Minister James Shaw that requires roughly 200 of the biggest companies and financial organisations to report on their climate change risk, and plans to manage their exposure, from 2023.

Presenting its submission on the bill before a select committee on Thursday, the Institute of Directors general manager, governance leadership centre and membership, Felicity Caird said the institute “strongly opposed” the severity of penalties for non-compliance, particularly the threat of imprisonment for individual directors.

“The penalties are unduly harsh, particularly given the information being disclosed is more future-focused, uncertain and speculative than that provided in financial reports,” she said.

READ MORE:

* World-class matters more than world-first in climate risk reporting

* Real estate responsible for 40 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions: Report

* Climate emergencies – from the opponents' heat comes light



“We should be encouraging entities and their directors to consider their climate-related issues and risks, rather than punishing them for making incorrect assessments.”

For the reporting regime to be meaningful and successful, it needed to go beyond compliance, to encompass education and an ethos of continuous improvement which was critical to driving strategic thinking and organisational change, she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Climate Change minister James Shaw talks about the climate change report and how New Zealand will look in years to come.

Caird said the institute “fully supported” the spirit of the bill, which should help smooth the transition to a more sustainable, low-emissions economy by ensuring reporting entities routinely consider the effects of climate change on and from their operations.

“Urgent action is required to tackle the often devastating effects of climate change which, left unchecked, will have consequences for our social, economic and environmental ecosystems,” she said.

Caird said the institute had identified it as one of its top five issues for directors each year since 2018 and believed the proposed new climate reporting regime was a necessary and crucial tool to help identify and manage some of the risks.

However the regime was complex and it would take time for organisations to understand what was required, develop reporting and regulatory structures and build professional capability and competence, she said.

Caird asked the committee to allow a transition period for implementing the regime and to phase in assurance requirements. She cited examples of changes to reporting standards being phased in over three to four years.

As well as a longer lead in time, the institute wanted an exemption for smaller business, she said.