Melanoma survivor fronts Consumer NZ campaign for more sunscreen testing

Alyssa Case​ has always been careful about sun protection.

“As a little kid I had fair skin and white-blonde hair, so I was a perfect case study for melanoma. For those reasons I've always aimed to be as protected as possible and to monitor moles.”

After losing her 23-year-old cousin to melanoma a decade ago, Case was even more determined to stay vigilant and educate others about sun protection.

But despite her efforts, she was diagnosed with melanoma at the age of 28 after discovering a mole on her face.

READ MORE:

* Consumer NZ finds two more sunscreens fail to meet SPF claims

* Lack of mandatory sunscreen standard 'not good enough'

* Five out of ten sunscreens don't meet SPF claims - Consumer NZ



She was 15-weeks pregnant at the time.

“I was extremely fortunate. My melanoma was caught at stage 1, which is super lucky – I could act quickly,” Case said.

SUPPLIED After discovering a mole on her face, Alyssa Case was diagnosed with melanoma at the age of 28.

“That said, the diagnosis an absolute shock.”

The young mum is sharing her story as part of a crowdfunding campaign by Consumer NZ to raise $50,000 to test more sunscreens in time for summer.

In April, the consumer watchdog revealed two sunscreens had failed to live up to their sun protection claims.

That followed tests on 10 sunscreens in 2020, which showed only five were up to standard.

Case said the harshness of the sun in New Zealand was no laughing matter and consumers should be able to trust sunscreen labelling.

“When I heard that some companies are failing to meet their SPF claims, I felt really angry. We can't be taking chances when it comes to protecting ourselves and our families.

SUPPLIED Case was 15 weeks pregnant when she received her diagnosis. Now mum to Lachie, 16 months, she is sharing her story as part of a campaign by Consumer NZ to raise money for sunscreen testing.

"It seems weird that you could sell a sunscreen as SPF 50, when it technically isn't."

Consumer NZ has carried out independent sunscreen testing for more than a decade, finding routine failures of SPF labelling.

In the organisation’s latest round of testing, more than half of the sunscreens failed to meet their claims.

Chief executive Jon Duffy​ said an estimated 500 New Zealanders died of skin cancer every year.

“That's more than our annual road toll. We think everyone deserves sunscreen they can trust, because we’re all vulnerable to New Zealand’s harsh sun.”

Testing cost about $5000 per sunscreen and 100 per cent of donations would go towards funding more tests, Duffy said.

"The more money we raise, the more sunscreens we can test. The results will be free and available to all from December, just in time for summer."

supplied Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy says an estimated 500 New Zealanders die of skin cancer each year.

Unlike Australia, New Zealand has no mandatory standard for sunscreens, so manufacturers don’t have to regularly test sunscreens to ensure they meet claims.

This means products sold in New Zealand could meet US or European standards, or may not have been tested at all.