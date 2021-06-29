Finance influencers face regulator scrutiny

Denis Tyurkov wants to film himself making $1 million.

The New Zealander has just under 16,000 followers on TikTok, where he regularly uploads short videos about investment, cryptocurrencies, KiwiSaver, and the stock market.

The focus on finance is one of the most engaging ways to gain followers, said Tyurkov.

READ MORE:

* Share market aversion leaves New Zealand investors out of pocket

* Rob Everett resigns as Financial Markets Authority chief executive

* 'Blunt' review of NZX failings in line with its importance: FMA



Supplied Denis Tyurkov says videos on finance are an engaging way top gain followers on TikTok.

But now it’s not just other Tiktokers taking notice.

The rise of financial influences, or “finfluencers” in New Zealand has prompted the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) to release a guide on “how to talk about money online”.

“We thought we would sound the note of caution for people, that they might want to be a little more wary of what they hear and who they hear it from,” said chief executive Rob Everett.

Although the regulator is looking to curb the behaviour of some users of online platforms, it was not looking for scalps, he said.

“If people are making mistakes we will take that into account. But if we see people who are deliberately on the wrong side of the line, and who are not willing to make a change, things will get a lot more crunchy.”

Supplied Darcy Ungaro said rising interest in investment is something to be celebrated.

Finance is a big drawcard on TikTok. Research from crypto-trading platform Paxful reveals videos with the tag “#finance” have garnered over 1.3 billion views.

But the research also showed one in seven videos from TikTok financial influencers contained misleading or false information.

Darcy Ungaro, financial adviser and podcast host, said increasingly easy access to investment platforms, combined with social media, created the potential for concern.

He said that was particularly the case when influencers posted about highly volatile markets such as cryptocurrencies.

SUPPLIED Financial Markets Authority chief executive Rob Everett said he wants to ‘sound the note of caution’ for investors getting information online.

“It is super concerning. Unfortunately it seems to me that all the wrong types of people are being encouraged to do things that are not good for them.”

But he said increasing interest in personal finance was something to be celebrated.

“This is exactly what we have been wanting for ages. Now that it is actually happening we need to encourage it, while making sure people know what the rules are around providing false or misleading claims,” said Ungaro.

For Tyurkov, the guidance is welcome. While he is careful that his videos do not to cross over into giving financial advice, he says not all finfluencers are as respectful of the rules.

“The biggest problem I see is a lot of people saying, ‘look at my 1000 per cent return’, but not showing the figures behind it,” Tyurkov said.

“That 1000 per cent could only be a $10 investment. But there are a lot of new investors out there getting some skin into the game who could be easily influenced by those numbers.”

But releasing guidance was one thing, and getting TikTok users to read it was another, said Tyurkov.

“It comes down to awareness. The FMA might release this, but if on TikTok they don’t know about it then they will continue to do what they are doing.

“Although ignorance of the law does not get you off the hook.”