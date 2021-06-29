Westpac announces $375k over three years to solve NZ Inc issues through GovTech

Government employees spend 13-weeks coming up with innovative new technology-based solutions to problems.

Westpac will pour $375,000 into an accelerator to help Government departments devise innovative technology-based solutions to problems.

The funding comes from Westpac’s Government Innovation Fund, and will go towards the GovTech accelerator run out of Creative HQ in Wellington.

Creative HQ sales manager ​Chris O’Neill said the GovTech startup accelerator was unique globally because it did not focus on public-private collaboration to create solutions, and instead up-skilled government employees to solve problems.

"While there are other similar programmes internationally we are probably, in the world, one of the leaders in this space.”

Westpac will put $125,000 per year into the fund for three years. Government funds and other sources of funding would cover the rest. The funding will go towards the facilitation of the product incubation process.

However, Rush Digital founder and chief technology officer ​Danu Abeysuriya said Government would lose the benefit of an innovative “startup” mindset by doing things this way.

“The benefits that startups have is no baggage. No bureaucracy, no rules, and the speed and the freedom and the focus is what gives them success ... Government is literally the opposite of that.”

The GovTech accelerator worked by getting government departments to pitch problems they needed to find innovative solutions for.

​O’Neill said the problems chosen were not the largest or most difficult to solve, but they were also not the smallest problems either.

Employees of government departments then spent 13 weeks coming up with a technology-based solution to them.

CREATIVE HQ / YouTube In a first-floor space above an inner-city Wellington pub is Creative HQ, an organisation where problems are turned into products.

Their department was expected to support the roll-out of these solutions after the “incubation” was finished.

​O’Neill pointed to the Electronic Automated Reporting System (EARS) as one of the great success stories of the accelerator.

EARS was created through a partnership between the Department of Conservation and Fisheries NZ, to reduce the number of albatross accidentally caught by fishing vessels.

“The reason that’s interesting is because the programme is often used for cross-departmental or cross-agency collaborations.

“It’s a really great opportunity for agencies to work together in a collaborative way, which is not something that they generally get the opportunity to do.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Danu Abeysuriya, CTO and Founder of Rush Digital, says government needs to better harness a “startup” mentality.

Dave Moskovitz, an early investor in digital accelerator Lightning Lab, said recently government departments had displayed a willingness to move more quickly than they had in the past.

He said CreativeHQ’s creative barometer, to measure the level of innovation in government departments, was also a welcome development.

“It’s hard to manage what you don’t measure, and the fact that government wants to measure innovation now is a promising sign.”

Westpac NZ Government innovation fund director ​Simon Rogerson said the deal to fund the accelerator was the “perfect fit for both organisations”.

Head of GovTech ​Jonnie Haddon said it wanted to see New Zealand become a world leader in this area in the years ahead.

Supplied/Stuff The GovTech accelerator is based at Wellington’s Creative HQ.

​Abeysuriya said people should compare the likely outcomes of this kind of accelerator with another option: offering private companies a prize for delivering innovative solutions.

​O’Neill said the GovTech accelerator actually started along a similar vein to this, as more of a collaboration between private startups and government departments.

“What we found is that Government were really excited about working with startups, but actually things worked more effectively when Government was solving government’s problems and government was becoming more innovative, rather than relying on the private sector to do it for them.”

However, ​Abeysuriya said a focus on providing a prize for start-ups to solve problems could help grow the digital economy.

The prize could even be left open to companies from all around the world on condition they collaborated with a local startup partner.

He said domestic technology companies constantly entered into these kinds of competitions overseas, the prizes were often government contracts with agencies like the United States Department of Defence.

“What I would love to see is just the option, a realistic option for entrepreneurs to be attracted into an RFP [Request For Proposal] process.

“Because right now we just rely on as-built, pre-built solutions, or procuring a team to build the thing.”