Supermarkets, mail services affected by weather disruption

A wintry blast hitting the country could affect both the stock of some products on supermarket shelves and the delivery of parcels and mail.

Countdown’s head of communications, Kate Porter, said the supermarket chain was experiencing disruption to deliveries because of the weather.

Roads have been closed and there has been a state of emergency declared for Wellington’s southern coast as an “Antarctic blast” sweeps New Zealand.

Porter said some deliveries around the North Island had been delayed because of the closure of the Desert Rd and Tongariro National Park but the chain had diverted trucks via Napier.

“With the National Park now reopened, we’re not expecting any further delays for customers. The closure of the Cook Strait has impacted some products which are transported between the North and South Islands, but the vast majority of products aren’t impacted by this and we’re not expecting any major issues for customers. We’ll be ready to go with deliveries when it reopens.

NZTA/Supplied The Desert Road has been closed on Tuesday.

"Weather disruptions are always a challenge, but as a business we’re used to working around these sorts of problems to make sure our customers can get what they need.”

NZ Post was also experiencing disruption because of the cancellation of Cook Strait ferry services.

Parcels and mail stuck on either side of the Cook’s Strait would be held until ferry services to resume, expected tomorrow.

NZ Post said the majority of these delays had affected products destined for the South Island.

The maximum temperature reached anywhere in the country on Tuesday was 14C in Kaitaia, the MetService said.