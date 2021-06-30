Customer with $27,000 income given $24,500 credit card limit

A customer has been refunded $9000 and given $2000 compensation for inconvenience after the Banking Ombudsman Scheme found her bank was wrong to give a credit card limit of $24,500 when she only had income of $27,000 a year.

Banking ombudsman Nicole Sladden investigated and found the bank had breached its responsible lending obligations by increasing the customer’s credit limit, from $9500.

It had not assessed whether she could afford the increase, which resulted in a third of her income, derived from ACC, being used to meet the minimum monthly repayments, which caused financial stress.

The bank had argued that under law it was not required to check that credit card limit increases were affordable, but Sladden did not accept this.

She said the bank was required to consider both the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act and the Code of Banking Practice and to check a credit limit increase was affordable for a customer.

Ross Giblin/Stuff “Banks reported nearly 8000 customer complaints about credit cards from January to December last year,” says banking ombudsman Nicola Sladden.

Sladden recommended that the customer be refunded $9000 for fees, interest and credit card repayments insurance premiums that had been charged on the new limits, and $2000 for the inconvenience.

The scheme does not identify customers, nor the banks they complain about.

Sladden said nearly 8000 customers complained about credit cards between January and December last year.

Banks were required to communicate clearly and effectively and to treat customers fairly, which included providing support as needed, she said.

“Too much credit card debt can lead to financial stress and hardship. Banks are required to check whether credit limit increases are affordable for customers, and in this case, it did not make the right enquiries. We found the bank was in breach of its responsible lending obligations.”

She welcomed the introduction of new responsible lending rules later this year so fewer customers would fall through the cracks.

The woman also complained, along with her partner, that the bank continued to let them withdraw their bank accounts beyond their limit.

The bank’s app showed incorrect information about what funds were available, they said, which meant they thought they had more funds available than they did. As a result, the woman ended up with an adverse credit rating and the couple’s home loan application was declined.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Banks have to communicate effectively, the banking ombudsman says.

Her partner said they were misled into believing they had pre-approved home lending from the bank, and paid for things such as a builder’s report as a result. They had to withdraw their offer and missed out on the home.

Sladden found the customer had asked the bank to remove the shadow limit from her personal account, but the scheme found no evidence that she had done so on the couple’s joint account. While the bank’s money app did contain some confusing information, the balance of funds was correct.

There was no information showing the bank had misled the couple into believing they had a pre-approved home finance. Their loan application had been declined due to a high loan-to-value ratio and outstanding debts, not just because of information on the customer’s credit card file.

The woman’s partner had also requested bank statements for a court case, which the bank did not provide. He said he was forced to settle for a lower sum as a result.

The banking ombudsman found the bank did have an obligation to provide one of the customers with statements when asked and had failed to honour his request.

But the amount lost in the court case was speculative and the scheme could not award money on that basis, although it recommended $1000 in compensation for inconvenience to provide the statements.