Other retailers challenged to follow Bunnings' lead over living wages

Bunnings has effectively helped set a new industry floor for retail wages, First Union said.

Momentum is growing at major retail brands to raise staff wages, as Bunnings signs up to the living wage.

First Union secretary for retail, finance and commerce Tali Williams said the Australian hardware chain had inked a new national collective agreement that would put long-term staff on at least the living wage from September, when it jumps to $22.75 an hour.

The rate applies to staff on the payroll for 12 months or more.

‘’Bunnings staff have been busier than ever since the first wave of the pandemic, and we’ve heard that their workloads have never quite returned to ‘normal’ again,” Williams said.

But she said the same could not be said of Bunning's competitors, including some Auckland Mitre 10 stores, and other parts of the retail industry.

“It’s time retail employers who are not paying a living wage took a moment to reflect on the huge profits made in the sector despite the pandemic, and truly consider the people on the shop floor who make that windfall every year for the company.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Hundred of retails workers protest in favour of living wage, picketing outside St Lukes' Countdown, in 2019.

K-Mart was recently the first major retailer to agree to a living wage component in its agreement, putting established staff on the current rate of $22.10 an hour.

But despite lengthy negotiations, First Union has been unsuccessful with fashion chains Cotton On and H&M. Earlier this year H&M staff complained about being paid 60 per cent of their wages during the last Auckland lockdown. A union organiser said wage talks were set to resume this month.

The union also called out a group within the Mitre co-operative which owns four stores in New Lynn, Albany in Auckland, and Warkworth and Whangaparāoa, where union members had unsuccessfully been trying to get beyond the $20 an hour minimum wage.

Senior staff were paid a little higher at $21.30 but the process of becoming a senior there appeared arbitrary, Williams said.

Riviera Hardware Holdings, which owns the four Mitre 10 stores, said that it had been ”meeting with the union in good faith” and had worked through and resolved a range of claims already.

“Some we’re yet to reach agreement on. We are willing to attend another bargaining round and continue negotiations, but we are not able to promise outcomes at this point.”

H&M and Cotton On have been approached in Australia for comment.

Williams said First Union was looking forward to the Government's proposed Fair Pay Agreements which would stop people who work for different brands or in different cities earning “vastly different pay packets, despite doing the same job as each other”.

Lobby group Business NZ has criticised the agreements, saying they amount to compulsory, nationwide agreements.

“Employers would be required to agree to what unions wanted, with compulsory arbitration if they didn’t,” BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said.

“This is against international law, which says collective agreements should always be negotiated voluntarily.”

The new changes are closely based on the Australian Fair Work Act introduced in 2009.