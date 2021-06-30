$20 credit for Auckland power users

Vector did not offer credits from ‘loss rental rebates’ last year because of the impact of Covid.

Auckland households will get a credit of about $20 on their power bill from Vector in September, in addition to their annual dividend from electricity trust Entrust which has yet to be set.

Vector customers outside Auckland’s Entrust district, on the North Shore and up to Mangawhai, should also receive the credit via their power retailer later in the year.

The payments will pass on a “loss rental rebate” that Vector and other lines companies receive from national grid operator Transpower.

READ MORE:

* Gas leak that prompted evacuations in Auckland's Shortland St was due to 'failed valve'

* Vector raises its forecast for full-year earnings as it eyes growth in Auckland

* North Shore to host New Zealand's first floating solar array

* Entrust trustee assures Aucklanders their rebate is safe and Vector share sales off the agenda



The rebate represents the difference between the price and quantity of electricity charged for by generators during the year and the price and quantity of electricity received by lines companies.

The credits paid to Aucklanders have ranged between $15 and $30 in recent years.

But last year, Vector opted to forgo the credits because of the impact of Covid on its business, deciding instead to retain its rebate to offset against its own future price increases.