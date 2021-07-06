Court orders end to feuding boatbuilding brothers' stoush over $7 million land

A chunk of riverside land in Warkworth worth more than $7 million will be sold by auction ending a long-standing disagreement between a pair of boatbuilding brothers.

Conrad Robertson​ and Martin Robertson​ disagreed on what should happen to the 8.3 hectares of land on which Conrad Robertson’s Robertson Boats operates.

The brothers bought the land in the early 1980s​ to run a family boatbuilding business, but dissolved their partnership in 1995​, and had since fallen out over the future of the land on the Mahurangi River​.

Conrad Robertson wanted to own the land so he could modernise and expand his boatbuilding business, but his brother wanted to develop the land for housing.

In a bid end the impasse, Conrad Robertson applied to the High Court in 2019​ to have the land sold, and the proceeds split equally between the brothers.

Conrad Robertson asked the High Court in Auckland ​to order a public auction, subject to Robertson Boats being granted a one-year​ lease at commercial rates.

streetview Robertson Boats is located on 8.3 hectares of land in Warkworth beside the Mahurangi River. The Court of Appeal has ordered an auction of the land must go ahead to end a long-running dispute between co-owners Conrad and Martin Robertson.

He told the court he would be able to relocate his business, if he failed to buy the land at auction.

Three months​ after he applied to the court, Conrad Robertson changed his application, asking the court to consider an alternative, which was to split off the land occupied by his business, allowing him to buy that portion of the land at a fair market price fixed by the court.

Martin Robertson wanted to the land sold at auction in a single lot, but he wanted the sale delayed for nine months, so he could sell other property to raise the money to make a bid.

The High Court ordered the land to be sold by auction either within six, or nine months.

Conrad Robertson appealed the decision saying the High Court was wrong not to order the partition of the land.

Then in written submissions to the Court of Appeal, he conceded a partition was unlikely to work because of the degree of animosity between the brothers.

Instead, Conrad Robertson asked the court to let him to buy out his brother’s share of the land at a mid-2020​ fair market price.

But Court of Appeal judges Stephen Kos, Timothy Brewer, and Paul Davison, have now dismissed the appeal.

Kos said the High Court ruled neither brother could design a mutually advantageous partition proposal, despite years of attempted negotiation.

The High Court decided partitioning the land was not a practical option as the brothers were unable to work productively together, he said.

GOOGLEMAPS The land on which Robertson Boats operates sits on the Mahurangi River, and backs up on residential Warkworth streets.

Robertson Boats could be relocated, and after an auction, Conrad Robertson would have a large sum of money to relocate with, Kos said.

“Conrad says that the (High Court) judge failed to give sufficient weight to the ‘extreme hardship’ he would face if a sale was ordered in the way she proposed.

“Location on the river was essential to the business, and sale of the property otherwise than to Conrad would bring to an end his business, built up over 40 years and employing 20 people who live in the locality.”

But Kos said Conrad Robertson’s claim that he might have to close the business contradicted his earlier evidence at the High Court that he could move his business.

It would be wrong to order Martin Robertson to sell his share in the land to his brother for a 2020 price, he said

“In a rampant property market, it is unlikely the valuations represent the current market value.

“In short, Conrad’s new idea also represents a price advantage to him, at Martin’s cost, and is unconscionable,” he said.