Thousands of restaurateurs turn out the lights

Isabel Pasch turned off the lights at 1130 today at the Bread and Butter Cafe and Bakery.

Seeing what’s on their plates could be tricky for a couple of minutes for diners at restaurants across the country on Tuesday.

Thousands of restaurateurs turned off the lights in protest at the Government’s immigration policy, which the New Zealand Restaurant Association​ says excludes the hospitality industry from employer-assisted visa extensions.

The Restaurant Association protest is called by the campaign organisers a “lights out moment” to illustrate what New Zealand would look like if inadequate staffing meant restaurants and cafes had to close more often.

Across New Zealand at 11.30am on Tuesday, lights were switched off at hundreds of premises for a couple of minutes. At Grey Lynn’s Bread and Butter Bakery and Cafe customers were not forewarned about the plunge into darkness but owner Isabel Pasch explained.

READ MORE:

* Table for one: The rise of the solo diner

* Restaurants plan to switch off the lights in protest over staff shortages that are 'beyond critical'

* Covid-19: New Zealand's fragile hospitality industry facing a 'nightmare' scenario without international workers



“We have a critical staff shortage, and it is very difficult to find staff. If someone leaves, and I advertise, it is very hard to even get someone to come to an interview,” Pasch said.

“We are very worried in hospitality that some of the rules that the Government are proposing will make staff shortages a lot worse. This will probably mean that the lights will go off for some businesses.

“There just aren't too many New Zealanders that are unemployed and looking at jobs. How are our businesses going to grow without staff? Some will go under, some will go sideways. It is not a recipe for success.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Bread and Butter Bakery and Cafe turns the lights off in support of migrant worker protest.

Nationwide hundreds more restaurants and cafés were participating in the second 7pm lights out protest.

Campaign organiser restaurant association chief executive Marisa Bidois​ said the situation for restaurateurs struggling to staff their businesses was critical. She said most of the temporary visa-holders were on essential skills work visas and there was still no plan to extend these.

“We have businesses across the country reducing hours, changing decades-long operating schedules, and closing whole services in order to cobble together a semblance of operations and give their existing teams a break,” Bidois said.

“With the Government’s recent immigration reset announcement there is palpable fear that their approach to ideological-based policy could see our industry scythed once again: but this time it will be Government-induced.”

National president of the association and owner of Monsoon Poon​ in Wellington Mike Egan​ said he wanted to inform his guests the situation all hospitality businesses would be in because of the lengthy process of trying to renew existing visas.

The organisation reports a skill shortage at levels never seen before. More than 90 per cent of members say it’s difficult to recruit for mid to senior skill-level positions. Under normal circumstances approximately 30 per cent of the sector is made up of those on temporary work visas, and in some cases that figure is closer to 60 per cent.

The industry says it has around 15 per cent of the workforce on temporary work visas.

“After months of lobbying on this issue we’re pleased to see that Government is finally listening with yesterday’s announcement to extend the working holiday visas, but this does not go far enough.”

The organisation wants “urgent” additional visa extensions for employer-assisted work visa-holders currently in New Zealand to allow employers to retain their existing migrant workforce.

It wants Government to allow border exceptions for other critical workers from other industries such as hospitality where there is a proven need and extend the number of working hours permitted for those on student visas.

supplied/Stuff Restaurant Association Lights Out campaign promotion.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi​ said, in response to the protest, that Government regularly reviewed border settings and made adjustments where and when it was possible. It had extended around 10,000 working holiday and supplementary seasonal work visas, due to expire at the end of the year for a further six months.

“We also gave open work rights to supplementary seasonal employer work scheme visa-holders, allowing them to work in any sector, including hospitality,” Faafoi​ said.

The minister said, while the Government didn’t extend essential skills visas last month, the duration of essential skills visas for jobs paid below the median wage would be increased from six to 12 months, to align with pre-Covid settings.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi at the Beehive, Wellington.

“This provides more certainty to workers and their employers that workers whose skills are still needed in New Zealand can remain here; subject to labour market testing to prove there are no New Zealanders available to fill the role,” he said.

“Since Covid-19 Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has continued to receive many work visa applications from individuals onshore and, while INZ aims to process these as quickly as possible, I understand that time frames for some work visa applications have increased.

“I understand the impact that these time frames can have on businesses and employers, particularly during these uncertain times, and I am advised that INZ is working hard to reduce the delays.”