Westpac to sell its life insurance business for $400 million

Australian bank Westpac had decided not to sell its New Zealand banking operation, but has now decideed to sell Westpac Life, its life insurance company.

Westpac is to sell its life insurance company to locally-owned insurer Fidelity Life.

The Australian-owned bank announced last month that it had decided not to sell its entire New Zealand banking operation.

However it has now announced to the ASX and NZX sharemarkets that it has struck a deal to sell Westpac Life to Fidelity Life for $400 million.

The deal includes an agreement for the bank to sell Fidelity Life policies to its customers for the next 15 years.

After the deal, Westpac would continue to get commission payments on each life insurance policy it sold to its customers.

Fidelity Life is partly owned by the NZ Super Fund, which is a government sovereign wealth fund designed to amass wealth to help pay for the future costs of the NZ Super state pension.

But the deal is being partly-funded by Ngāi Tahu Holdings, which has invested in Fidelity Life.

Westpac NZ acting chief executive Simon Power said Westpac Life policyholders did not need to take action, and their policies would continue without change.

The deal would see Ngāi Tahu Holdings, the investment arm of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, take a $140m stake in Fidelity Life.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings chief executive Mike Pohio said the investment would provide attractive benefits to both sides, as well as diversifying and increasing the growth profile of Holdings’ portfolio.

“Fidelity Life is a very well-respected national business in a very strong position, so we see this as an investment to be celebrated,” he said.

Westpac's Australian chief executive Peter King said the sale was a “further milestone” in building a simpler bank.

“This transaction is the latest step in simplifying our business while continuing to help customers with their life insurance needs,” he said.

“Life insurance products are important for many New Zealanders and we are pleased to be entering a long-term partnership with a life insurance specialist to continue to help our customers protect themselves and their loved ones.”

In the year to the end of March, Westpac life earned $149m in premiums.

In its last financial year, ending on September 30, it paid $68m of claims. It earned an after-tax profit of $30.1m.

The sale would be completed by the end of the year, Westpac said.

On Monday, international credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said it expected the bank to sell Westpac Life.

“The group has recently exited several non-banking operations in Australia and New Zealand including general insurance and wealth advisory,” said S&P analyst Michael Vine.

“Further, the Australian life insurance business has been placed in the specialist businesses' division where it would be under strategic review.”

While Westpac Life had not been moved into the specialist division, Vine said it was not a “strategic” asset for Westpac.

Vine said: “We believe it is unlikely that the group will retain ownership of this business.”

ANZ sold its insurance operation in 2018 to Cigna for $700m.

ASB sold its life insurance business Sovereign to AIA in 2017 in a $4.15 billion deal.