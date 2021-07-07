Investor 'without enough for a house' turns to sharemarket

Fraser Chatham began investing in Sharesies just after the first lockdown in April 2020.

The 27-year-old director and photographer had been hearing about the platform for months from friends and finally decided to give it a crack.

His main reason for investing was a lack of alternatives.

“I am in this weird middle ground where I have a bit of savings, and I want to make those savings work for me, but I don’t have enough for a house. I had to put the money somewhere which is why I started investing in Sharesies,” said Chatham.

READ MORE:

* Millennials hit hardest by Covid KiwiSaver fund switch

* Saving KiwiSaver: Why contributions matter more than fees

* NZ share trading platforms allow GameStop trading to continue, but not without warning

* Want to become a sharemarket investor? Kiwis spot chance in lockdown



Chatham’s experience is not an outlier. Growing numbers of New Zealanders are investing in shares through online investment platforms.

The proportion of New Zealanders investing in shares through online platforms rose from 17 per cent of investors surveyed in 2019 to 21 per cent in 2021, the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) said.

The rise in online investment coincides with a drop in the percentage of people with term deposits, from 34 per cent to 28 per cent, over the same period.

Supplied Leighton Roberts, founder and co-chief executive (pictured left alongside fellow co-chief executives Sonya Williams and Brooke Roberts), said high property prices and ease of access had driven a new type of investor to the sharemarket.

Leighton Roberts, founder and co-chief executive of Sharesies, said the figures reflected the difficulty of finding good returns in the current financial environment.

“Banks and property have been the New Zealand staples of investment for so long. But the combination of interest rates being so low and the price of property so high, alongside shares being so accessible has caused what we see in these numbers,” said Roberts.

Rob Everett, chief executive of the Financial Markets Authority, said many people were investing who had previously never engaged with the markets.

SUPPLIED Financial Markets Authority chief executive Rob Everett said this new demographic of investors needed to be prepared for ‘’choppy’’ times on the horizon.

These people represented a shift towards direct investing, in which an individual buys their stocks directly, rather than going through a broker or a managed fund, said Everett.

Everett said this change in investor demographic was a double-sided coin.

“On one side, it is great to see people getting involved and understanding what it is like to invest in capital markets. On the other side, you do worry that some first-time investors do not appreciate how quickly things can change and how dramatic those changes can be,” said Everett.

It was a challenge for the regulator to engage with this new investor demographic, said Everett.

“We want to take a twin approach of encouraging people to engage and learn, while reminding them that assets are at all-time highs and it is perfectly rational to expect some very choppy stuff on the horizon.

“You either need to be willing to take that or you should not be involved,” said Everett.

David Boyle, head of sales and marketing at Mint Asset Management, was also concerned new investors might not be prepared for a market correction.

Supplied David Boyle, head of sales and marketing for Mint Asset Management, said he was concerned that younger investors might panic when facing a market correction.

Boyle points to an earlier FMA report which showed many millennial investors had panic-switched their KiwiSaver funds during the dramatic market dip in March last year.

“The biggest fear is not if but when a market falls, if people take their money out they will realise that capital loss. If you do that, it takes a long time to get that money back,” said Boyle.

But Roberts backs the nerve of Sharesies investors. He said that while KiwiSaver members switched during the market drop, investors on Sharesies did the opposite.

Micheile Henderson/Unsplash While millennial KiwiSavers were the hardest hit by panic-switching in March, Sharesies investors continued to invest in the market.

“Almost all of our customers continued to invest through [the March downturn] at a minimum. And many of them put more money in,” said Roberts.

Over the whole of March 2020, Sharesies measured only two days when members withdrew more funds than they invested, said Roberts.

The new demographic of investors had experienced enough to hold when markets were down, said Roberts.

“Everyone says that this generation of investors have only seen good times but that is just not true. The roller-coaster has never been as volatile as it was at the end of Trump’s presidency and it certainly was extremely volatile during Covid.

“People are learning. The average portfolio amount on Sharesies is around $4000. Those are great numbers to be learning with,” said Roberts.

But Everett warned that as the new investors portfolios grew, so did the risk.

“The longer this market goes on, the closer you get to the tipping point where there is a real risk that people can get burnt in a way that can put them in vulnerable financial circumstances,” said Everett.