Taxpayers late filing returns due to faulty IR calculator 'won't be disadvantaged'

Inland Revenue has yet to advise how it will check and fix the returns of taxpayers covered by the FIF regime who filed their returns before Monday, and who may have relied on incorrect information from its calculator.

Inland Revenue says it won’t penalise people who, as a result of a fault with one of its online calculators, aren’t able to file their tax return by Wednesday’s deadline.

On Monday, IR removed a calculator on its website which helps people who have invested more than $50,000 in foreign shares work out their taxable profits under its Fair Dividend Rate (FIF) tax regime.

The tax department took down the calculator after being advised by Stuff that a Nelson accountant had found it had a fault.

The calculator was over-reporting investors’ taxable income in situations where they were taxed under the FIF scheme and experienced a loss on shares they held for only a part of the tax year.

An Inland Revenue spokeswoman said the calculator was also used to work out Fair Dividend Rates.

Although it had been performing the latter function correctly, it could not be used for that purpose now that it had been removed.

Inland Revenue planned to put the calculator back online with the instruction that it could be used for that purpose, while the fault with its “quick sale” calculations was fixed, she said.

Anyone who had trouble meeting the July 7 deadline for filing tax returns because of the non-availability of the calculator would not be disadvantaged, she said.

“Inland Revenue will be reasonable with customers who have difficulty meeting filing deadlines because of this, and apologies for any stress this has caused people.”

The department has yet to address the issue of how it will check and where necessary fix the returns of taxpayers covered by the FIF regime who filed their returns before Monday, and who may have relied on incorrect information from the calculator.

The fact that most foreign shares rose in value during the tax year means the proportion of investors who are likely to be in that situation will be smaller than it would otherwise have been, Hatch chief executive Kristen Lunman noted on Monday.