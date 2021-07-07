Anger as half of bank branches cut their hours and cash is increasingly difficult to use — Reserve Bank finds

Banks closed a quarter of all bank branches closed between September 2019 and March this year, the Reserve Bank says.

Bank customers feel angry and powerless in the face of self-serving, money hungry banks, research issued by the Reserve Bank has found.

“Cheques are gone ... now even depositing money is tough. They don’t want you in the bank. It's them that are doing this,” One bank customer told researchers when asked what was causing people to turn away from cash.

“We're screwed either way as going cashless means they still charge us more to use the cards, so you start to feel powerless,” another said.

The Reserve Bank’s research shows half​ of all surviving bank branches are operating on reduced hours.

The central bank has been gathering data to support work on the future of cash, and found a quarter of all bank branches closed between September 2019 and March this year going from 863​ to 652​.

But the closures told only part of the story of branch reductions, the Reserve Bank found.

“The portion of branches that are operating on reduced days and hours has increased and now appears to be about half of all branches operated by the major five banks,” it revealed in a research paper on Wednesday.

Research by the Reserve Bank in 2020 indicated more than a dozen reasons why people felt it would be wrong for society to go cashless.

In all, 355​ branches were operating on reduced hours.

The big five banks had also reduced ATM numbers from 2412​ in 2019 to 2231​ this year, and the closures were contributing to people turning away from cash as it got harder to use, according to the report.

A quarter of people told researchers they found it hard to get cash, and half found it hard to deposit cash in a bank.

It wasn’t just banks that were withdrawing cash services, according to the research.

Big retailers like supermarkets were also making paying with cash more difficult.

“Since 2019 there has been a notable increase in the number of self-service checkouts in New Zealand,” the paper said.

“The majority (about 70 per cent) of these checkouts now only accept card payments compared to 2019 when about 80 per cent​ accepted both cash and cards.”

This had not, however, been holding shoppers back, because shoppers were mostly able to pay the way they wanted most of the time.

The preferred method of paying has changed dramatically as banks have migrated customers away from eftpos cards and cash, to higher-fee credit card and debit card contactless payments.

In 2019, 59 per cent of people preferred making payments by eftpos, but that had dropped to just 22.8 per cent by 2020, the Reserve Bank found.

The switch, prompted by the ease of contactless payments and the rise of online commerce, prompted the Government to promise a crackdown on fees in May.

“The high cost of these fees puts added financial pressure on businesses at a time when they are dealing with the economic impacts of Covid-19,” Commerce Minister David Clark said at the time.

Concern over the closure of bank branches had come to the fore in recent months, and was cited as a reason for drops in farmer satisfaction with banks as well as fewer households thinking positively about their banks.

Farmers were especially concerned that closing rural bank branches would undermine rural communities and towns.

The closure of branches sparked a hearing in Parliament in which the Bankers’ Association defended the closures saying they only reflected customer demand digital banking.