NZ carbon emissions reached 'record high' in 2019, Stats NZ confirms

Genesis’ Huntly power station was burning through huge quantities of coal earlier this year, but there are hopes consumption is past its peak.

There is more evidence New Zealand’s carbon emissions reached a record high in 2019.

Stats NZ reported that the country’s total carbon emissions rose 2.1 per cent that year, with a big increase in emissions from industry more than cancelling out a small carbon-saving achieved by households.

Its figures differ somewhat from those previously published in April by the Environment Ministry, which estimated total emissions rose 2 per cent in 2019 to total 82.3mt.

There has been some evidence from partial data collected by Stats NZ that total emissions fell in 2020 as a result of Covid lockdowns impacting transport, only to reach a record in the final quarter of the year.

Energy Minister Megan Woods has acknowledged that carbon emissions from the electricity generation industry, which contributes a bit under 10 per cent of total emissions, will have increased in 2020.

It appears likely they will also jump this year as a result of a big increase in the amount of coal being burnt at Genesis Energy’s Huntly power station.

Stats NZ said carbon emissions generated by households edged down 0.3 per cent in 2019 to just under 10mt.

But the improvement was dwarfed by a 2.5 per cent rise in emissions from industry, including agriculture, which rose to just over 75mt.

Unsplash Make these easy changes to household habits and you'll shave about 10 per cent off your annual carbon emissions.

Stats NZ said that was the “highest recorded level” since it began its measurements in 2007.

A chart published by the department also showed the total level of emissions from industry and households at a record high.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing accounted for 51 per cent of emissions in 2019, it said.

Enerlytica analyst John estimated earlier in the year that Genesis was burning about 250,000 tonnes of coal a month at Huntly, which would be likely to generate about 500,000t of carbon gases a month.

But he believed that would have fallen over the past month as a result of methanol producer Methanex mothballing more of its capacity and agreeing to release natural gas to Genesis for combustion at Huntly.

“From an emissions perspective – and just a fuel-efficiency perspective – that deal is helpful,” he said.

Genesis has been contacted for comment on whether its use of coal has fallen from its peak.