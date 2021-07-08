Ghost of inflation strengthens Kiwi currency

The pressures are mounting on New Zealand’s healthy but constrained economy.

The New Zealand dollar is nearing a three-month high against the Australian dollar and could be heading for the high A90c as inflation grows.

The Kiwi dollar opened this morning at A93.70c, underpinned by market speculation this week that interest rates will rise much sooner than the Reserve Bank's forecast of later next year.

It wasn’t as high against the greenback, which is also rising.

Steven Dooley, a currency specialist with Western Union Business Solutions, said the Kiwi’s strength was coming from investors siding with countries showing early signs of raising interest rates.

“The Reserve Bank is considering hiking rates in 2022, whereas the Reserve Bank of Australia reiterated this week that it's not likely to hike rates until 2024,” he said.

In fact, banks this week predicted the RBNZ could move much earlier, with ANZ suggesting the official cash rate could rise as soon as August.

Other countries are loathe to raise interest rates because their economies still need the stimulus.

On Wednesday night, the US Federal Reserve indicated inflation risks were to the upside, but it still “generally expected inflation to ease” once a few transitory factors had let up.

The European Central Bank also gave itself a little more inflationary headroom, raising its inflation target to 2 per cent.

But all countries including New Zealand have been feeling the heat of global supply chain problems which have pushed freight costs rise skywards and made imports more expensive.

Dooley said the world “just wasn't prepared” for rampant consumer demand since Covid, and secondary waves of the virus were adding to the problem.

“The million dollar question is how long [central banks] can handle products and pressures at elevated levels, particularly if we get another wave of this Covid story running through Asia.”

supplied Mark Smith says inflationary pressures are getting to the point where the Reserve Bank is expected to act sometime later this year.

Smith said that for New Zealand businesses, strong demand, price and wage pressures and labour shortages had gotten to the point where parts of the economy could no longer keep up.

“While some parts of the economy are still struggling, for example tourism, others are not and they're running into quite big capacity issues. If you're capacity constrained, the more demand you get, the more inflation results.”

Labour was very tight, and could get tighter if people went to Australia for bigger pay packets. And when the borders did relax, people might not be so keen to come to New Zealand because of the high house prices and cost of living, he said.

Views changed after the QSBO, the quarterly survey of business opinion, this week which indicated that people were less resistant to price increases because of the obvious constraints, Smith said.

ASB expects the Reserve Bank to start moving the official cash rate up in November.

One exporter told Stuff recently that part of New Zealand's supply chain woes was related to its geographic position.

Shipping companies were making more money in other parts of the world, and those that came did not want to be held up.

“Most vessels that visit New Zealand come down through Australia, there are ongoing issues with labour disputes at Australian ports causing delays, there's congestion at the US ports," a spokesman for Davmet, a small Hawkes Bay lamb exporting company said.

The importing situation was also affecting exporters, who were facing a mismatch of containers as ships ran late or bypassed ports.

“Ships are coming southbound full of consumer goods. There's not the number of empty reefers on board that we have enjoyed in previous years because those containers are being utilised in the Northern Hemisphere or stuck in ports that are heavily congested."