Fake banknotes on Trade Me nets seller $1600 before being snapped

One trader spotted a possible fake notes for sale on Trade Me. The serial numbers of the notes were not shown in the photo, but were sold for $1600.

A parcel of fake collectable banknotes was purchased on Trade Me for $1600, in what the online trading site says was a “stuff up”.

The notes were replicas of highly sought after $100 trillion Zimbabwean notes, which were described as “iconic” by one expert.

Genuine notes, especially parcels of notes with sequential serial numbers could be worth tens of thousands of dollars, amateur trader Len Salt, who spotted the suspicious auction, said.

Trade Me would not discuss details of the auction for privacy reasons but it was understood that it took action against the seller's account and the buyer was not left out of pocket as a result of the trade.

Mowbray director of coins, notes and medals, David Galt​ said the $100t notes were the last in a series of high denomination notes printed in Zimbabwe in the early 2000s, when the African country was suffering from the most serious hyper-inflation event in world history. The note became a popular collectable after it was demonetised in 2015.

Galt​ said the notes sold on Trade Me were fake after amateur collector, Len Salt​ reported the suspicious sale to Trade Me.

“I’m very much an amateur but I do have a particular interest in these Zimbabwe notes. There is a lot of money involved and you do go through a process of checking if they are genuine notes and this one just felt wrong,” Salt​ said.

screenshot Buyers should view unanswered questions on an auction as a red flag, says Consumer NZ head of research, Jessica Wilson.

Interested buyers asked 16 questions on the listing, and the seller replied to only one. The picture of the notes did not show any of the serial numbers, and on the corner of one of the notes the word “Silver” appeared to be written, he said.

The auction of the 10 banknotes closed on Sunday. The reserve had been met and there were 205 bidders, but it was no longer visible on the website without a direct link.

Galt​ said the word was the key giveaway, because it was not a feature on the real notes. The lack of visible serial numbers was also a problem.

“I think it confirms these are fake. It’s not unusual for people to try and list replicas as genuine but it is preferable for Trade Me to be selling them as replicas.”

Salt​ noticed that early on Monday, the same seller had listed more Zimbabwean notes, which Trade Me had blocked.

He had reported the first trade twice to the online marketplace, but did not receive a response and had been annoyed that he had to pay $2 a minute to speak to someone, he said.

Trade Me policy and compliance manager James Ryan​ said it did not permit sales of fake or replica items because the vast majority of replicas were illegal to sell.

There were some exceptions, such as replica coins that were no longer legal currency or subject to copyright. Any listing that misrepresented the item being sold, was likely to be in breach of the Fair Trading Act.

Trade Me took the issue “very seriously” so that it remained a trusted place for the public to buy and sell.

A dedicated team monitored the site, however, on this occasion despite being flagged and reviewed by the team, an error had been made, he said.

“This was a stuff up at our end and we’re really sorry. We'll be monitoring the site closely to keep these items off Trade Me,” he said.

Sellers were asked to prove the authenticity of items listed if there was any suspicion that it was fake, and if they couldn't the item was removed.

The public could report suspicious sales by using the free Community Watch button, found at the bottom of every listing, he said.

supplied Consumer NZ head of research Jessica Wilson says to avoid being scammed online, do due diligence.

Consumer NZ head of research Jessica Wilson​ said it was important for people buying in private trades to understand there was only limited protection under the Contract and Commercial Law Act. The Consumer Guarantees Act would not protect people.

Buyers should find out who they were dealing with by checking their history, and ask plenty of questions to determine if an item was genuine. If the seller did not respond it was a red flag.

Consumers might be eligible for a credit card refund if the goods were not received or they turned out to be different from what was advertised, she said.

In the last instance, consumers might have grounds to go to the Disputes Tribunal but would need basic information like who the seller was and their address.