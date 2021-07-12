Sharemarket gains; Retirement village Summerset hits record high

The sharemarket advanced as retirement village operator Summerset Group hit a record after posting the highest sales volume in its history.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 73.049 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 12,763.40 on Monday.

Summerset rose 1.9 per cent to $13.60, having earlier touched a record $13.68. The retirement village company achieved 545 sales of occupation rights for units and apartments in the six months to June 30, the best half year in its 23-year history.

“They are doing extremely well, as the sales data shows, and the share price has popped through for another record high,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene adviser Grant Williamson. “The amount of sales that they made was quite impressive and got investors pretty interested.

“It’s been a very good performing stock,” Williamson said. “It’s had seven years in a row of positive gains, so it has done well.”

The positive sentiment flowed through to fellow retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare, which gained 1.6 per cent to $13.30.

“Maybe investors are thinking that if Summerset is doing so well, then Ryman must be doing not too bad as well,” Williamson said.

Supplied Summerset's Ellerslie retirement village in Auckland.

The benchmark index was pulled higher by a lift in the biggest stocks on the market.

Meridian Energy gained 3.5 per cent to $5.40 while Fisher & Paykel Healthcare rose 1 per cent to $30.30.

Elsewhere, Asian stock markets rose on Monday after Wall Street hit a new high on Friday.

Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Australia’s S&P-ASX 200 was up 0.7 per cent in early afternoon trading to 7,326.30.

On Friday, the S&P 500 index rose 1.1 per cent to a record 4,369.55, rebounding from the previous day's loss. Banks, technology companies and industrial stocks powered much of the rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3 per cent to a record 34,870.1. The Nasdaq composite added 1 per cent to 14,701.92.

– With AP