Reserve Bank holds OCR at 0.25% but calls early end to 'QE'

The focus may now shift to inflation data due out on Friday.

The Reserve Bank has held the Official Cash Rate at 0.25 per cent but has reduced its monetary stimulus by announcing it will terminate its “quantitative easing” programme a year earlier than originally expected.

The Reserve Bank had been using QE to depress medium and longer-term interest rates, which could now be expected to flex higher.

ASB interpreted the announcement as also meaning the chocks were now off the OCR.

Its chief economist Nick Tuffey said the Reserve Bank had “clearly changed tack” and could now raise the OCR at any future meeting.

“Essentially, every OCR decision from now on should be considered ‘live’,” he said.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr described the Reserve Bank’s statement as “hawkish”, with the end to QE ahead of market expectations.

The Reserve Bank said it would stop additional asset purchases under its Large Scale Asset Purchase programme by the end of next week.

That programme had seen it print money and plan to buy-back up to $100 billion of central and local government bonds by June next year.

The New Zealand dollar jumped more than half a US cent, breaking through 0.70c within minutes of the announcement.

Explaining its decision, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee said economic conditions since late last year had been “persistently stronger than anticipated” and the risk of deflation and high unemployment had receded.

“The committee agreed that a ‘least regrets’ policy now implied that the significant level of monetary support in place since mid-2020 could be reduced sooner, so as to minimise the risk of not meeting its mandate,” it said.

ASB did not wait for the outcome of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy review on Wednesday afternoon before deciding to raise its fixed-term mortgage and term deposit rates.

ASB announced hours earlier that it was increasing the interest rate interest on its six-month fixed-term mortgages from 2.99 per cent to 3.29 per cent, and the rate on five-year mortgages from 3.69 per cent to 3.99 per cent.

The bank also announced interest on six-month term deposits would rise from 0.8 per cent to 1 per cent, with the rate on five-year term deposits rising from 1.75 per cent to 2 per cent.

Kiwibank also announced ahead of the Reserve Bank call that it was increasing its 200-day term deposit rate to 1.2 per cent from 0.8 per cent.

National Party shadow treasurer Andrew Bayly welcomed the Reserve Bank’s decision to ease back on monetary stimulus saying there was ”overwhelming evidence that the economy is heating up too much too quickly”.

While a low OCR and QE “might have been useful” when there was a lot of uncertainty about the economic impact of Covid, they had helped fuel rising house prices and consumer inflation, he said.