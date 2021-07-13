Capsicums hit $24 a kilo as vegetables lead sharp rise in food prices

Capsicum prices hit an all-time high of $24 per kilogram in June as vegetables lead a sharp increase in food prices.

According to Stats NZ, vegetable prices made their biggest rise in more than four years last month, pushing overall food prices up 1.4 per cent.

Vegetable prices rose 15 per cent, driven by higher prices for tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, capsicum, and broccoli. After adjusting for seasonal effects, vegetable prices were up 8.5 per cent.

Stats NZ consumer prices manager Matthew Stansfield said prices for many vegetables typically rose in winter.

“However, we are seeing larger rises than usual for this time of the year and for a greater number of vegetables.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Capsicum prices rose 27 per cent to a record average price of $24.16 per kilo in June. (File photo)

Stansfield said higher freight costs for imported vegetables and the effect of Covid-19 on growers’ ability to find pickers had contributed to the increases.

“With some vegetables, like tomatoes, decisions about the next season are made well in advance.

“There was a lot of uncertainty for tomato growers last year and that has influenced how much was planted and plans for the volume of imports.”

Capsicum prices rose 27 per cent to a record average price of $24.16 per kilogram.

“Capsicum prices follow a very seasonal trend, generally reaching their peak during July or August as more produce is imported during winter,” Stansfield said.

Tomato and cucumber prices continued to rise in June, both up 52 per cent to an average price of $11.19 and $16.79 per kilo, respectively.

Tomato prices also rose sharply in April, as summer’s tomato surplus which saw prices fall to an average of just $2.98 per kilo came to an end.

The only fresh vegetable prices to fall in June were kumara, pumpkin, and mushrooms. Also slightly offsetting the increase in food prices were kiwifruit (down 24 per cent), instant coffee (down 4.9 per cent), pork leg and kumara (both down 10 per cent).

Overall food prices increased 2.8 per cent in the year to June 2021. This was mainly influenced by higher fruit and vegetable prices (up 9.6 per cent) and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food (up 4.4 per cent).