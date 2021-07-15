Community trusts $127.9 million worse off because of poor investments — Otago University

Shanaya Allan of Otago Museum offered a sneak peek at Otago Museum’s exhibition James Cameron - Challenging the Deep in 2019. It was partly funded by the Otago Community Trust.

Regional community trusts are $127.9 ​million worse off because of “poor” investment strategies, a University of Otago academic says.

Helen Roberts​ from the Department of Accountancy and Finance compared performance over three years of 11​ of the county’s 12 large community trusts with the performance of not-for-profit KiwiSaver provider Simplicity.

The trusts contain around $3.9 billion​ of investments held on behalf of the community, with the original money they held coming from the sale of community banks Trust Bank (sold to Westpac), and the Auckland Savings Bank (sold to Commonwealth Bank of Australia).

Each year the trusts, of which Auckland-based Foundation North​ is the largest, give grants to support charities in their regions.

Supplied A report from Helen Roberts from University of Otago has put the spotlight on whether 11 giant community trusts are getting the best possible returns to fund their charitable work.

“Given that community trusts have a fixed pool of money, upon which local charities are heavily dependent, investment under-performance of the magnitude described is of serious concern,” Roberts said.

She called for a Government investigation.

Roberts calculated the “total value destroyed” (compared to if they had been invested with Simplicity) over the three years from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2020, was $51.5m​at the Rātā Foundation, and $15.8m​ at the Otago Community Trust.

SUPPLIED The Kaipupu Point Sounds Wildlife Sanctuary has had funding from the Rātā Foundation.

But the community trusts have rejected her findings, saying the three-year period Roberts used was too short for trusts that managed “intergenerational” wealth, and they questioned the “partnership” between the University of Otago and Simplicity.

Dennis Turton​, chief executive of Trust Waikato​, but speaking for all the community trusts covered by the report said: “We have a number of issues with the way the report has been prepared, beginning with a fundamental disagreement that the short-term performance of Simplicity, as a passive KiwiSaver fund, is an appropriate benchmark for analysing long-term community trust outcomes.”

“None of our trusts use an exclusively passive or an exclusively active strategy,” he said.

SUPPLIED Dennis Turton, chief executive of Trust Waikato, is scathing about the University of Otago report.

In June, the community trusts sent Roberts their thoughts on a draft version of the report, but acknowledged that the report was an attempt to fill a significant gap in the body of knowledge pertaining to the investment performance of charitable trusts.

“We also raised a number of concerns with the authors about conclusions that were drawn based on statistically insignificant results, or data that the report itself acknowledged was of questionable quality,” Turton​ said.

GOOGLE MAPS/Stuff St Patrick's Cathedral in Auckland underwent strengthening work in 2016 partly paid for by Foundation North.

Roberts said the study examined how well the trusts managed their investments relative to the performance of the not-for-profit Simplicity funds.

The trusts were run by boards of trustees appointed by the minister of finance, but they hired investment consultants to advise them on how to invest their money.

“The trustees are ultimately responsible for investment performance and, while hiring consultants to advise is clearly a prudent thing to do, the overall advice provided by consultants seems to have been poor in achieving investment returns above a real world, available passive alternative,” Roberts said.

folkYEAH/Stuff Wellington Community Trust has helped fund Kaibosh, a charity which works as a sort of middleman, rescuing unused food from places like cafes and supermarkets and distributing it to around 65 different community groups around the Wellington region. Kaibosh volunteers Isabel Parker, Juliana Somers and Sarah Gardenier.

She said Associate Finance Minister, Megan Woods, should be concerned about the trusts’ performance and argued the study findings supported an investigation into community trust investment decision-making to ensure underperformance did not continue.

Simplicity chief executive Sam Stubbs​ said trusts’ boards should be embarrassed about their performance.

“They’ve flown under the radar, and we need some sunlight on this because it's the public’s money,” he said.

Stubbs said Simplicity had no formal partnership with the University of Otago, despite an email from Simplicity director of sales and strategy, Ian Miller​ to Turton​ in May saying: “Simplicity have formed a research partnership with the University of Otago to provide consistent, objective analysis on issues that matter to New Zealanders.”

Stubbs said Simplicity had helped Roberts compile the data used in her report.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simplicity's Sam Stubbs says the Government needs to look closely at the performance of New Zealand’s large community trusts.

“Charities in New Zealand have received almost $1m less each week for the last three years, because of the investment policies of our regional charitable trusts,” he said.

“I feel sorry for the trustees of these trusts, they are not financial experts, are political appointments, and take ‘expert' advice on where to invest. The problem is, that ‘expert’ advice seems to have been consistently appalling (with) overpaid consultants recommending under-performing investments.”

Stubbs advocated for the Government to look at whether it might be better for the country if the community trusts’ money was managed by either the NZ Super Fund, or ACC, both of which are large, government-owned fund managers.

The 11 trusts studied were Foundation North (which had investments of $1.35b at the end of March 2020), Trust Waikato ($397m of investments at that date), Bay Trust ($204m), Eastern & Central Community Trust ($184m), Wellington Community Trust ($69m), Whanganui Community Foundation ($47m), West Coast Community Trust ($7.3m), Rātā Foundation ($500m), Community Trust Mid & South Canterbury ($49m), Otago Community Trust ($280m), and Community Trust South ($224m).

TSB Community Trust retained ownership of the Taranaki Savings Bank, and was not included in the study.