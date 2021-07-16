South Island scenic spots get priority from tourism infrastructure fund

Lake Pukaki, one of many tourism areas with few ratepayer which will get a facilities upgrade.

Five South Island regions have been given priority in an $18 million handout to upgrade tourism facilities around the country.

Fifty-seven projects will receive support from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund, the Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said on Friday.

The more detailed announcement was foreshadowed in April when it was announced the fund’s latest round would pay special attention to Fiordland, South Westland, Queenstown Lakes, Mackenzie District, and Kaikōura – areas with small ratepayer bases and hard-hit by the absence of international visitors.

The regions will collectively receive $10m to enhance lake and beachfront facilities such as toilets and carparks.

Nash said the five areas were still doing it tough even though domestic tourism was booming.

“Government funding for these projects will provide much-needed local employment while borders are tightly controlled to keep us safe from Covid-19,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Tourism Minister Stuart Nash announces more financial assistance to help businesses survive until the borders open.

Some of the money will go towards upgrading public lakefront assets at Queenstown, Glenorchy, and Wanaka, aiding boaties, pedestrians, cyclists and tourism operators.

Te Anau and Manapouri in Fiordland will also get some lakefront improvements, such as better boat ramps and access roads, and further funding for the Te Anau wastewater project.

The Mackenzie district will also receive funding for carpark and toilet facilities at lakes Pukaki and Ruataniwha, and camping facilities at Fairlie.

SUPPLIED The Kaikōura Marina Redevelopment Programme is redeveloping Wakatu Quay, between the esplanade and the seal colony, to become a commercial, retail and hospitality hub.

Southland District Council has also won support for tourism projects on Stewart Island/Rakiura, and Westland will get a new boat trailer area and visitor park at remote Jackson Bay.

The visitor carpark next to the Franz Josef heliport will also be upgraded, while in Kaikōura, the lookout carpark will be sealed and a pathway will be improved along the foreshore.

Nash said the new facilities would also help local councils prepare for the eventual return of visitors in greater numbers.

Alden Williams/Stuff Hokitika’s well known beach sign. The township is about to get a beachfront makeover.

“In the past few months I have travelled to all five of these regions and spoken to mayors and other leaders about what is needed to help the communities adjust.

“This tourism fund is just one of a number of initiatives designed to keep up the momentum of recovery, and we remain focussed on supporting local jobs and businesses in future decisions.”

The rest of the funding will be spent around the country, from wifi-connected bins along the Pahia and Russell waterfronts to a new cycle hub in Alexandra, and the development of Hokitika's beachfront.