Foodstuffs steps up its South Island online shopping service

Pak ’n Save Rangiora​ online manager Matt Halcrow prepares a trolley of groceries to be collected by a customer as part of its click and collect service.

Some South Island New World supermarket trucks have hit the road to deliver groceries to customers’ doors.

Shoppers can now shop online and get home deliveries. This new service started two weeks ago for people in Rangiora.

Pak ‘n Save has a new “click and collect” service but not home deliveries at this stage.

“The pilot take-up has been magnificent and much more than we could have ever hoped for,” South Island Foodstuffs spokesman Damian Lynch​ said.

READ MORE:

* Cheesed off – the price of a 1kg block of tasty cheese is now out of reach for some

* Countdown online shopping rates remain at record levels, overall sales up 6.9%

* Pak 'n Save Mangere fined $78,000 for price discrepancies

* Upgrade of Pak 'n Save Timaru expected to be complete in July



“We’ve been planning this for a while, being an essential service we focused on feeding the South Island throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns, and behind the scenes we doubled down on the online planning.”

New World Rangiora home delivery trucks started rolling out two weeks ago. They were followed by Kaiapoi New World this week.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Lockdowns forced people to shop online in greater numbers, and for a wider range of things, than ever before. It's likely that many won't go back to in store shopping.

Foodstuffs plans to expand its home delivery system to all its South Island New World stores by the end of next year. It intends to have this option available from all Christchurch New Worlds by Christmas.

North Islanders have had the service for more than a decade.

All Countdown stores operate online shopping and deliveries. A new metro store it is building in Wanaka includes a drive-through option.

More than 170,000 adults shopped online for the first time during the first six months of 2020.

Spending online was up more than $1.2 billion last year to a total of $5.8b compared to 2019, according to New Zealand Post’s e-commerce report.

Keith Lynch Supermarket promotions like New World's Smeg knives give-away are designed to change how we shop.

Tuesday remained the most popular shopping day online, with Sundays New Zealanders’ preferred day for online grocery shopping.

Data from Stuff’s NowNext survey, which gathered responses from 20,000 New Zealanders, showed 22.6 per cent of shoppers preferred shopping online and 27 per cent did more online shopping than 12 months ago.

In December 2020, online spending increased $538 million, up 17 per cent on a year before.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Pak ‘n Save would offer home delivery in the South Island. Amended 20 July 2021 at 5.16pm.