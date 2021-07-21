Insurers get $43.8 million of flood claims from Cantabrian homeowners, farmers and businesses

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is given a tour of Ann-Marie and Chris Allen's flood-damaged Ashburton farm as she unveils a $4 million package to help the region.

Canterbury households, farms and businesses have lodged $43.8​ million of flood claims.

The region was hit by torrential rain between May 29 and June 1, creating floods which damaged homes, land and crops.

The Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) said 3538​ claims had been lodged and 2327​ came from homeowners.

There were also 288​ claims for damage to vehicles.

“The figures reflect the vast damage floods leave behind, and how important it is to have insurance to help you get back on your feet when the unexpected happens,” said Tim Grafton​, chief executive of the Insurance Council.

There were also 842​ commercial and business-related claims, and 77​ claims for crop and livestock losses.

“We’ve said on many occasions that we can expect to see more frequent and disruptive weather events as the effects of climate change increase, and sadly we are starting to see that pattern emerge,” Grafton said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Flooding around Selwyn Huts, Canterbury.

“We only have to cast our minds back to the weekend to the second significant weather event that has left devastating flood and damage behind in Westport and through the Buller District.

“It has never been more important to look at how we manage this, and what steps we need to take to control, adapt, avoid and accept the risks they present,” he said.

He said the country needed to look at taking steps to reduce risks and build more resilient communities.

This could mean improving infrastructure such as stormwater systems, not consenting new properties in higher risk areas, as well as building more resilient residential and commercial buildings, he said.

Extreme flooding has been making news around the world, with Europe and China both hit by extraordinary levels of rainfall that have overwhelmed entire towns and regions.

In Europe the death toll from flooding across Germany and neighbouring countries was nearing 200, while in central China more than 10,000 people have had to evacuate their homes.