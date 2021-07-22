Auckland Council loses bid to exclude evidence in $170 million leaky building lawsuit

Harbour Oaks in Gore Street is now called the Auckland Harbour Suites

An attempt by Auckland Council to block the introduction of late evidence in a $170 million​ compensation lawsuit over one of the city’s worst leaky buildings has failed.

Owners from the 406-unit Harbour Oaks 40-storey​ high rise on Gore St in Auckland are suing the council, and 11​ other defendants, over defects in the building including leaks and defective fire safety systems.

There have been three previous attempts to hold a trial, which is now scheduled to begin in May, and expected to last 20 ​weeks with expert witnesses representing the contending parties battling it out in the High Court in Auckland.

However, the council objected to an attempt by apartment owners to introduce new expert evidence before the trial, which it said was an attempt to “recalibrate” the case at a late stage.

In a judgment issued on July 19, Judge Tracey Walker said the applicants could serve supplementary evidence, if it was in the interests of justice.

She said the council felt an understandable degree of frustration over the litigation, which began in 2014.



But, she said: “While discipline and rigour is required in the management of complex litigation, it cannot be at the expense of justice.”

Harbour Oaks has a litany of defects, apartment owners say.

“The plaintiffs say the building was constructed with fire, structural, weathertightness and internal moisture defects,” Walker said.

“The plaintiffs contend, among other things, that the defective construction arose from negligence on the part of the defendants.”

The council had consented the work needed to fix the building.

That was forecast to cost around $160m, but the apartment owners were also seeking general damages, interest and costs.

“This is a building defect case of immense proportions,” Walker said.

As well as Auckland Council, the apartment owners are suing companies including Clark Brown Architects, PM Developments, and contractors which worked on the building, or provided products used on the building.

Though the apartment building is called Harbour Oaks in the litigation, the building is now named the Auckland Harbour Suites.

Last year the building was in the news when a woman died after falling from a balcony there.

In 2015, a 29-year-old woman was shot and injured in the building, in which units are rented out as serviced apartments.