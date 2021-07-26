Social power company Nau Mai Rā has to say haere rā to 500 customers

Ezra Hirawani’s​ dream of a power company that lifts people out of power poverty is facing a crisis.

Hirawani​ developed Nau Mai Rā​ as a power company that treats power as a human right that everyone can access no matter their financial situation.

It runs on a technology platform that allows it to operate with low margins, and offers a commitment not to turn off anyone’s power as long as they remain in contact.

But now rising wholesale prices are putting pressure on and it has had to drop 500 customers.

“The energy industry has been built on this concept of ‘cash or candles’. We want to offer something different,” Hirawani​ said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff

The price of wholesale power, the price at which retailers buy power from generators, has spiked, largely due to low lake levels in hydro-electric dams. It is the highest it has been since 2018.

Cam Burrows​, chief executive of the Energy Retailers Association​ said the situation is difficult for retailers around the country.

Supplied

“Because of the high wholesale prices, and flat price points for customers, those cost margins are really being squeezed. It is a particularly challenging environment, especially for those smaller retailers like Nau Mai Rā​,” Burrows​ said.

Nau Mai Rā’s small margins meant it had less buffer to absorb the price increase. It had to drop 500 households. In May, the company had 1000.

Hirawani​ knew that some of his customers would not be able to find another power retailer because of historic bad debt so tried to drop those who would be able to shift elsewhere.

He and the team have spent the past weeks calling customers, asking those in better financial positions to “free up their seat on the waka”.

“We could have done the normal business thing and not cared about the people. But we have got stuck into calling every one of our customers. We have cried on the phone with people, but at the end of the day they all supported our kaupapa,” Hirawani​ said.

Paul Fuge​, manager of Powerswitch​, a power comparison site run by Consumer NZ​, said Nau Mai Rā deserved to be treated differently by the generators.

SUPPLIED

“In New Zealand there is no retailer of last resort. There is a hole where people can fall through the gaps. That is a really bad thing when people need access to an essential service like electricity,” Fuge​ said.

Fuge​ said, because electricity was an essential service, it should not be an option for people not to have it.

“Nau Mai Rā​ provide power to customers no one else wants to take on. The difficult thing is they are buying electricity off the same market as everyone else, so it becomes very challenging,” said Fuge​.

Hirawani​ said Nau Mai Ra was not looking for a hand out.

“The solution is to give retailers like Nau Mai Rā​, that represent vulnerable communities, a price point that allows them to be able to support those communities. The price that we need isn’t a huge, magnificent, massive discount. What we are asking for is a historically average price,” Hirawani​ said.

Fuge​ said that many retailers felt there was an uneven playing field in the New Zealand energy industry.

Supplied/Stuff

“Generators effectively sell power to themselves, so in some ways they have a natural hedge against the rest of the market. When you have situations where there is a power shortage that can give them quite an advantage over the smaller retailers,” Fuge said.​

Fuge​ said it was a shame that in a country with a wealth of energy resource that some consumers were forced to go without power.

“There needs to be a mechanism whereby those people who would usually fall through the gaps can access power. Social energy companies like Nau Mai Rā​ can perform that role.” Fuge​ said.

Hirawani​ is trying to make sure Nau Mai Ra​ can continue this service, but he admits that it will take an entire shift in the way the energy sector operates.

“The core issue of what is stopping us is the industry is not built to serve vulnerable consumers. So we are asking an industry to perform in a way that it is not built to do,” said Hirawani.​

“What is key is that this is not the generators supporting Nau Mai Rā​, it is the generators supporting vulnerable consumers,” Hirawani​ said.

“We can not do this alone, we need to have a true demonstration of a Te Tiriti o Waitangi relationship with a generator,” Hirawani​ said.

Hirawani said while the bad bill average of most power companies sat at around 15 per cent, Nau Mai Rā’s​ bad bill average was 1 to 2 per cent.