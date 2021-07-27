Menswear store, Farrys, to close down after 30 years in Wellington

Gerard Farry's family has been selling clothing in New Zealand since the late 19th century. In November, the family's last store, Farrys, in Wellington, will close.

When Gerard Farry was a university student, he would rush to work at his family's business on late night Fridays after his lecture, and then rush off to the pub to hang out with his friends.

“My grandfather started the business and I grew up in it,” the 50-year-old said. Farry’s grandfather, Gabriel, moved from Lebanon to Dunedin in 1892 where he sold fancy goods and clothing door to door.

His sons carried on the business and Farry's father, also called Gabriel, joined during World War II. The family went on to have successful brick and mortar fashion retail stores called Farrys in Gore, Invercargill, Wellington, Auckland and Dunedin.

As the last brick and mortar standing, the Wellington store opened in the early 1990s on Lambton Quay, before moving to Willis St and finally, Featherston St. But on Monday, Farry said the last Farrys store would be closing for good in November.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Gerard Farry says while the store was coming to an end, he only has good memories of working in his family’s business.

Lots of factors came into play when Farry made the decision to shut up shop, he said.

“Wellington was the best city to do business because it was compact, and you would see people on Lambton Quay wearing suits," he said.

But over the past few years, he noticed that people were dressing more casually at work and the coronavirus pandemic had accelerated that, Farry said.

This comes as sneaker culture has become more accepted as part of office attire and people begin thinking about inclusion in the workplace and scope for change when it comes to organisational after it no longer became a requirement for male MPs to wear ties.

Farry said the store used to sell three to four suits a day but now, people were opting for casual trousers, jeans and shirts.

People working from home did not want to wear a suit, he said.

“It’s the casualisation of work and we’re in the business to sell suits,” Farry said.

Supplied The line to get into the Farrys store in Gore during a sale in the 1960s.

"My father once told me that if I ever stopped selling suits that it was time to get out, so I’m doing as I’m told."

But there were also personal reasons behind his decision. When he first opened the store in Wellington, it was with his brother, Seba. His brother passed away earlier this year and Farry said he felt it was the right time for him to close the store.

While Farry was sad to see a part of his family's history end, he was looking forward to taking a few months off to focus on his other business interests.

“I’m going to try something new and who knows? I might come back.”