NZ Post buys a share of parcel processing firm, putting another 130 jobs on the line

New Zealand Post delivered 85 million parcels last year, a volume that was not expected until 2023.

Another 130 jobs are on the line at New Zealand Post after the state-owned company’s decision to close its Contract Logistics parcel sorting operation.

NZ Post has bought 50 per cent of Supply Chain Solutions​ to replace its Contract Logistics in July next year, which will close.

Contract Logistics employs 130 people and provides supply chain management services to small businesses, with depots in Auckland and Christchurch.

The job losses add to 252 redundancies in the past 18 months and will take the total number of job cuts to about 2000 over the past six years.

E tū negotiator Joe Gallagher said a transition plan was being developed for the 70 workers the union represented.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF NZ Post had forecast a 20 per cent rise in online shopping this holiday season, but its latest research suggests even that was conservative.

“We’ve got time to work with NZ Post to help affected staff secure new jobs, retrain or agree a retirement package,” Gallagher said.

E tū delegate JD Rawiri​ saidsome workers could be redeployed within NZ Post.

NZ Post has been repositioning itself for the e-commerce market in the face of an ongoing steep decline in letter volumes.

The company planned to spend $170 million on parcel processing infrastructure over the next 10 years.

NZ Post announced in June last year that it would open a “super depot” for parcels in Grenada, Wellington, in 2022 which could create 350 jobs, and a new processing centre in Wiri, Auckland, the following year.

An upgrade to its Southern Operations Centre in Christchurch was also planned in 2022.

This decision is in response to New Zealanders increasing online domestic shopping, NZ Post said.

SUPPLIED NZ Post chief executive David Walsh says the company will spend $170 million on parcel processing infrastructure over the next 10 years.

NZ Post said shoppers spent more than $5.8 billion online last year, an increase of 25 per cent on 2019.

NZ Post made a $38m profit after tax for the year half year to December 31, up from $33m for same period the previous year.

The pandemic provided a huge boost for e-commerce as more households switched to shopping online, and 85 million parcels were delivered, a volume that NZ Post had not expected to see until 2023.

Supplied Managing Director of Supply Chain Solutions, Brad Lindsay.

“While there is no doubt that the growth in profit generated from parcel delivery is good news, NZ Post continues to manage the challenge of a declining number of letters being sent,” chief executive David Walsh said.

Supply Chain Solutions managing director Brad Lindsay said the part sale to NZ Post insured it would remain a New Zealand-owned company.

Contract Logistics employs 230 full-time staff and is part of The Magnitude Group global logistics and digital marketing company.