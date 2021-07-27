SBS Group wants to help more people into homes

SBS Group chief executive Shaun Drylie says he is proud of how his team adapted to the challenges of Covid-19 in the past financial year.

SBS Group is investing $7 million to launch a new product combo aimed at first home buyers.

The banking group's chief executive Shaun Drylie made the announcement at its annual general meeting held at the Ascot Park Hotel in Invercargill on Tuesday.

The FirstHome Combo will offer discounted financial services from SBS Bank, as well as its subsidiaries in a move Drylie says is a nod to the bank’s original mandate of supporting Southlanders into homes when it was founded 152 years ago.

Drylie also serves as the chairman of the Southland Housing Action Forum, and while he expected New Zealand's housing market to tip away from investors towards first home buyers, he believed they still needed help.

The bank had been a supporter of the Kāinga Ora first home-loan scheme, but not all buyers used this opportunity, he said.

The decision was based on the housing climate in Southland, but also nationally, as only a quarter of the bank’s home loan business came from the region, Drylie said.

Tuesday's meeting was the last to be chaired by outgoing chairman John Ward, who took on the role in 2008 after joining the board in 2002.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Outgoing board chairman John Ward chaired his last meeting for the SBS Group Tuesday after more than 18 years with the business.

He is succeeded by former Invercargill Airport chairman and HW Richardson Group general manager of finance Joe O’Connell.

In June, the group reported an operating surplus of $55.2 m for the year ending March 2021, from $21.3 m for the 2020 financial year.

Members’ equity rose 17 per cent to $388.7 m, while total assets dropped two per cent to $4.8 billion.

“We started the [2021] financial year in the shadow of Covid-19. The fact that we’ve come out the other side with a profit is a tribute to the team,” Ward said.

In the next financial year, the group would focus on its mortgage products and making its digital products as accessible as possible, O’Connell said.