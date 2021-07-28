Rents hit new high, despite being in the midst of winter

In pockets of the country, there has been no winter lull in demand for rental accommodation.

Rents have reached another all-time high across the country, according to Trade Me Property's rental index.

After remaining stagnant for three months, the national median weekly rent climbed to a record-breaking $545 in June, up 7 per cent on a year earlier.

Rents rose year-on-year in most regions, with records broken in Taranaki (up 9.3 per cent to $470 a week) Manawatū/Whanganui (up nearly 15.9 per cent to $475), and Gisborne ($565).

“This comes down to the lack of national market supply, with the number of rental properties listed onsite down by 7 per cent in June when compared with the same month last year,” Trade Me Property's sales director Gavin Lloyd said.

READ MORE:

* Rents flatten after Government housing changes: Trade Me

* Rents jump on strong demand, but 'too early' to blame property rule changes

* Rents hit new highs in the provinces as Covid-19 increases popularity of remote working



The only locations where rents did not increase on the previous June were Marlborough ($435) and Otago ($490), which were both flat.

Rents have been under special scrutiny to see if landlords would react to increasing legislation passed in March.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Debbie Port's benefit increased by $20 on July 1. Wellington City Council will increased her rent by $20 on September 6. "If I had a choice, I would be gone," she says.

They paused between March and May, and continued rises really depended on whether landlords felt the need to further recoup their costs, Lloyd said. He suspected they would.

“Right now we are in the depths of winter which tends to be the quietest period for the rental market. Time will tell whether rents will continue to climb as we enter a busier time in the market later in the year as a result of landlords passing their increased costs onto tenants.”

Nationally, demand for rentals fell slightly, by 1 per cent compared to a year ago, as people dug in for the winter.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A surge in demand for rentals in Taranaki have seen weekly rents rise to $470, 9 per cent higher than a year ago.

However, there were spikes in enquiries in various spots around the country, up 20 per cent in Taranaki, 17 per cent rise in Nelson/Tasman and 16 per cent in Otago.

Not all centres experienced the same demand. Among the main centres, Auckland’s median rent has sat at $590 for the last six months, having risen 4 per cent over the year.

Demand was down 7 per cent and supply – as measured by the number of properties listed – was static.

Auckland city rents stood at $560 a week, and the most expensive places to rent were North Shore City ($620), Rodney ($600), Papakura ($600), and Waitakere ($600).

Wellington rents regionally were 5.5 per cent higher than a year ago at $580, and up 3 per cent to $595 in the city. Porirua continued to be the most expensive place to live at $600.

However, there was notably less demand for rentals in the Wellington region, down 10 per cent on the previous June. Supply was also down, by 6 per cent.

Rents in Christchurch jumped 7.1 per cent on the year before, to $450.

Auckland had June’s most popular rental listing, a two-bedroom unit on Selwyn Street in Onehunga, with a weekly rent of $460. It received 80 enquiries in its first two days onsite.