Wallabies border exception political, not economic, say business leaders

The Government has granted an economic exception to the Wallabies into the country after the trans-Tasman bubble was closed last week.

The decision to grant the Wallabies rugby team entry to the country for the Bledisloe Cup on economic grounds appears to be political rather than economic, business leaders say.

Exporters' hearts would have sunk at hearing the announcement, ExportNZ executive director Catherine Beard​ said.

Many industries were still badly affected by labour shortages due to the closed borders. While the Government had granted a number of exceptions, they fell far short of what employers said they needed, Beard said.

“It’s also been a really protracted process. And so to see this decision turned around very quickly, you sort of think well, it’s clearly political,” she said.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson issued a statement on Tuesday detailing the Government’s decision to allow the Australian rugby team into New Zealand, after the border it was closed to trans-Tasman travel last week.

The game was important economically and would be worth between $17 million and $20m in spending for host regions. Broadcast rights also provided income for the sport, Robertson said.

But Beard said labelling the visit an economic exception did not sit well with businesses.

Sport was a morale booster and a business, but the income from exports would “massively outweigh” the economic value of the Bledisloe Cup games, she said.

“It's probably not going to be that lucrative anyway if Australians can’t travel. So you’re really looking at it as a morale booster.”

Supplied Export NZ executive director Catherine Beard says there needs to be a strategy for how sectors badly affected by the border closures can continue to operate.

There were whole sectors of the economy, such as tourism, that were struggling due to the border closure. More thought needed to be given to how these sectors would continue to operate, Beard said.

One option could be dedicated MIQ hotels for business travel, she said.

The Wallabies players planned to arrive on a charter flight from Queensland on Friday morning, within a week-long window allowing a quarantine-free return to New Zealand for people returning from all Australian states but New South Wales.

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett said while the economic benefits would be significant, the decision was more likely to be about popularity, and that was unfair.

If there were going to be exceptions they should apply to everybody, not just sporting teams and entertainers, he said.

“It is appealing to the wider masses rather than there being good process.”

“I guess that makes it a popularity contest” because the Government believed entertainment would be good for the people, Barnett said.

“That’s not the sort of state that we are. There are a large number of families and businesses that would have benefited from this decision.”

Hawke's Bay Fruit Growers Association president Richard Pentreath said the general sentiment from growers was surprise at the decision, because the sector had faced so much resistance to allowing seasonal workers in from Covid-free countries in the Pacific.

“We really hope that Government hears our plea. It's less about the rugby. We certainly hope there's not double standards [at play].”

Supplied Hawke's Bay Orchardis Paul Paynter says he may have to sell his business if there continues to be no certainty on labour supply.

Hawke’s Bay apple grower Paul Paynter agreed the decision was political.

“If they cancelled the rugby they would have a few thousand grumpy people and they don’t like making people grumpy.”

Paynter said his business The Yummy Fruit Company, had made a “decent loss” this year and the banks were not lending money in the current uncertain environment.

A quarter of his young trees were planted in expectation of a steady labour supply. When those trees came into production, there was no certainty they could be picked, he said.

“At the moment I’m not looking at any investments or creating any jobs. If we have another year like this year, you won't be talking to me. There will be different owners.”