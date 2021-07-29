Ryman Healthcare directors grilled by shareholders at its annual meeting over fallen share price and high debt

A plan by Ryman to build its biggest retirement complex in Christchurch has upset neighbours in the area.

Directors of the country’s largest retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare were challenged about the company’s fallen share price, high debt and non-living wage for some employees at its annual meeting.

But a resolution to raise the directors’ fees pool by 21.5 per cent to $1.5 million sailed through and did not raise shareholder objections.

Shareholders were more concerned about the future prospects of the company, its Victorian retirement village business impacted by the state's five lockdowns. The meeting was held in Wellington and could be attended online also.

The company now has 13 sites under construction in New Zealand and Australia. It owns and operates 43 retirement villages in New Zealand and in Victoria, Australia, with 12,750 residents.

Alistair Duncan, a shareholder from E tū, one of the unions representing staff, slammed the board for not paying some employees the living wage of $22.75, calling it “shameful”.

“I cannot believe that a company of this standing, with this capital base, with this reputation, with this management team and with these directors does not pay all our staff at least the living wage because the women, and they are predominantly women, who clean up and care and deliver, are our single best asset.”

He asked the board to commit that this would be the last year of not paying the living wage. Knowing the extraordinary gains the business was making he asked “we finally get rid of this shameful spot”. He called it the “dark side of our fabulous business”.

Outgoing Ryman group chief executive Gordon MacLeod says the company has more than enough working capital to meet its growth plans.

Outgoing Ryman group chief executive Gordon MacLeod said the company had raised rates for registered nurses in 2018 to district health board rates without any government support.

The equal pay settlement for caregivers meant staff on level three or four were earning more than $26 an hour. Pay for staff beginning was $20 an hour and brought in before the minimum wage rose to $20 an hour.

“We’re actually very close now to the living wage for our lower paid staff,” MacLeod said. “So I imagine it won’t be too long.”

A shareholder asked why Ryman was no longer “the darling of the retirement village sector” and why Summerset Group seemed to be that.

Ryman's share price is sitting at $12.86, up 40 cents by late afternoon, but well behind the $17.20 it was worth at the end of 2019.

Ryman chairman Dr David Kerr says there is a good buying opportunity for Ryman shares.

Chairman Dr David Kerr said the responsibility for the board was to focus on the company’s performance and other people would determine the share price. The share market determined in the short term who was popular but in the long term it weighed up and assessed substance and value.

“I think the results we are describing to you though suggest that in fact it’s a very good buying opportunity,” Kerr said.

MacLeod said Ryman had planned that Melbourne would be its biggest growth market and drive its profit higher, but Melbourne was “completely shut for six months” and it took a long time to come out of lockdown. Analysts did not acknowledge its Victorian business.

Ryman has five villages operating in and around Melbourne with just over 1000 residents, and seven other sites in Victoria. It announced it had bought the twelfth site in Mulgrave, south-east Melbourne, for a village of 350 residents.

The company chose to invest significantly more in Covid-19 protections here as well, and it had a bigger presence in Auckland than other operators. Auckland had been locked down for longer than the rest of the country, MacLeod said.

Ryman built larger scale aged care centres and village amenities than its competitors and that cost more. Others were building less care beds.

Explaining what set Ryman apart, MacLeod said its deferred management fee was 20 per cent and other big operators were higher, its weekly fees were fixed, it stopped requiring weekly fees when residents left or died, and it paid back residents or their estates their licence fees within six months.

These are all issues that retirement village residents are lobbying the Government on.

Another shareholder called on Ryman to increase its dividends to shareholders from 50 per cent of underlying profit to 60 per cent.

Ryman has organised an inter-village "Olympics" using technology for residents of its villages.

A representative of the Shareholders’ Association Martin Dowse said it was a failing that Ryman did not have an internal candidate to take over from MacLeod, who is retiring after 15 years at Ryman.

It was quite a dangerous time for a company like Ryman to bring in an external person who might have different priorities.

Kerr said an outside candidate might introduce a new way of thinking, but would not change the culture of the company. The two chief executives of the company since it was founded were internal candidates, Simon Challies and MacLeod.

Kerr said he had a strong belief in the embedded culture of the senior management team.

“Is this company going to take a different direction, absolutely not,” Kerr said. The company is about half-way through an international search.

Like other large operators Ryman is notching up record sales of occupation rights for village units, with cash receipts from residents of $403m in March to June 2021, the first quarter of the 2022 financial year.

MacLeod said it was 82 per cent ahead of the Covid-impacted first quarter last year. The first six months of calendar 2021 were the best in his 15 years with the company.

Chief financial officer David Bennett said the company had increased prices this year for occupation rights but had not yet captured the 29 per cent gain of the housing market in general.

If the gains continued to hold Ryman expected to lift prices over the next two years, Bennett said.

Kerr reassured shareholders the board remained as committed as ever to achieving the key target of increasing underlying profit by 15 per cent each year, although it had missed that target for a few years.

It would have been achieved but for the impediments of the Covid-19 pandemic in the past two years, he said.

MacLeod said Ryman had more than sufficient working capital to meet its growth plans. Ryman’s momentum was gathering, and it would soon have 14 villages on the go, seven on each side of the Tasman.

“If you take into account our entire landbank, we have 26 villages on the go or in the pipeline, which we are anticipating will generate $5.5 billion of cash proceeds and recurring income of $420m.’’

Demand for units was strong, vacancies of units was low and occupancy was high at 97 per cent, MacLeod said.