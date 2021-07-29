New retailers and late night eats announced at Invercargill CBD halfway party

Colliers national retail property leasing agent Evan Harris, chairman of the ICL board Scott O’Donnell and project director Geoff Cotton at the announcement of retailers at the CBD development halfway function.

New tenants for Invercargill’s multimillion dollar CBD development, including Life Pharmacy, Glassons and Australian surfwear brand Amazon, have been announced as the site officially ticks over the halfway point of construction.

At a half-way function for the development, Colliers national retail property leasing agent Evan Harris announced that about 80 per cent of spaces had been leased or were in negotiation.

The retailers that could be publicly announced were Hallenstein Brothers, Phone Zone, Australian brand Amazon surfwear, Glassons, Techpro, Flawless Face and Beauty, Pascoes Jewellers and Life Pharmacy.

They join Starbucks and anchor-tenant Farmers, which is on track to open May 26, 2022.

Temptation Deserts, Sake Brothers, Re Burger and Korean Fried Chicken were announced to fill four of the nine available sites in the Esk St Eats dining precinct.

Another three were currently in negotiation but “virtually done”, Harris said.

It was a requirement of signing that sites in the food precinct would be open until at least 9pm, he said.

The Tay St food court had two new sites announced, Kebabs and AR Indian.

In his 42 years of leasing shopping centres Harris said he had not come across the same level of interest that the CBD block had received..

“We’ve had another couple deals come through this week that will be signed off, that will happen, so all I can say is that it’s been bloody fantastic.”

Invercargill Central Ltd chairman Scott O’Donnell thanked contractors, retailers, suppliers and the community for support through what he described as one of the most challenging times in the construction world; and said it wasn’t quite over yet.

“The only problem we have right now is some escalators and elevators sitting on a certain boat in Bluff with some Covid gentlemen,” he said, referencing the Mattina mariner currently docked in Bluff Harbour.

“So we have the merchandise in Southland, just not off the boat.”

Separate to the retail and dining precinct, the HWR towers had also experienced a high level of interest.

The top four floors will house HWR head offices. Of the remaining five floors, only three remained unleased, with one and a half of those currently in negotiations.

“We haven’t really gone to the market to push, we’ve pretty much had people approach us,” O’Donnell said.

The car park was on track for completion, with O’Donnell indicating that 100 of the 675 spaces in the car park would be leased long-term.