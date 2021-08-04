Invercargill woman makes 'cuddle-friendly' dolls that share same traits as the children they are made for

Invercargill doll maker Annette Jackson makes dolls that clients can custom order with special traits that match to their children.

An Invercargill doll maker sews dolls that share scars, disabilities and traits of the children they are custom-made for.

After helping her eldest daughter make dolls, Annette Jackson got a request to make a doll with cochlear implants in 2015, and the requests kept coming from there.

“We started off with cochlear implants, then it went on to hearing aids and then mixtures of both. I’ve done birth-marks, I’ve done shortened limbs.”

READ MORE:

* US teacher crafts glittery hearing aids on dolls so her deaf students feel included

* Timaru's Romy Hurst prepares for cochlear implant surgery

* Cochlear implants help deaf toddler to learn his first words



Scars, specifically surgery scars, were often highly requested as it was what a lot of clients' children had, she said.

As a mum herself, it could be hard listening to some stories her clients shared with her.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff In the process of being made is a doll with heart surgery scars and one with cochlear implants.

“I guess the hardest ones are the children that have to go back in for several heart surgeries and things like that.

“You sort of want to do what you can for them. And if you can get the child to smile with a wee doll, it’s pretty cool.”.

Jackson had not heard of any doll makers in New Zealand who made these types of dolls, but there were some overseas, she said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Annette Jackson makes dolls from her home in Invercargill.

The implants or glasses for the dolls were embroidered in with extra fabric or thread, rather than hard materials, making them “cuddle-friendly”, she said.

Jackson makes all the dolls herself from her home in Invercargill and gets orders through social media and her official website Just 4 You.

So far, Jackson had made about 160 dolls, with about 40 dolls sent overseas, she said.