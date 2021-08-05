What kind of sharemarket investor are you?
Ellen Pook has invested her savings, aiming to build enough wealth to put a deposit on a house.
The 23-year-old government worker read a great deal of research before she invested, trawled through company reports to understand where her money was going.
“I used to find investing quite stressful, but now I am quite confident in being able to research and understand my investments. I am not just going to jump in and invest wherever,” Pook said.
The kind of investor that Pook represents is a "Planter", one of the four types of investors identified by research from the Financial Markets Authority.
The research comes as the FMA tries to understand the rising number of retail investors accessing the stock market through online platforms like Sharesies and Hatch.
The other types of investors identified by the FMA are "Speculators”, "Opportunists" and "Dabblers”.
"Planters” like Pook represent 42 per cent of the almost 2000 retail investors surveyed by the FMA.
Planters are focused on growth over the long term, and prefer the safety of diversified funds and well known companies they believe have a strong future.
Ben Lewis is more of a speculator, like 20 per cent of survey respondents.
Lewis is a 45-year-old financial analyst who uses the Hatch platform to invest for fun.
“Hatch is my experimental account. It might sound strange, but I don’t do a lot of research. Usually I am not investing much, so I don’t mind if it goes down. Quite often it is just taking a punt on stuff,” Lewis said.
For "speculators”, online investing is a significant part of their wealth strategy. They recognise they are taking a gamble, often relying on instinct. They will often shift directions on their investing choices depending on the success of their experience.
Another type of investor is seen in Tracy Hemingway.
Hemingway is a 29-year-old blogger who managed to pay off $94,000 of consumer debt she accrued after her business ran into trouble.
She now chooses to invest a portion of her income through Sharesies, and says she is in it for the long term.
“My plan for the moment is for 10 per cent of everything I make through my side-hustles to go into my Sharesies account. I want to start the investment journey early, and I would rather invest something than nothing,” Hemingway said.
Hemingway and investors like her, are defined by the FMA as ‘dabblers’, which account for 19 per cent of survey respondents.
Dabblers are controlled and cautious. They dip into their investments using a small proportion of their overall wealth, and are largely looking for better returns on savings.
The final type of investor is an opportunist, which accounted for 19 per cent of survey respondents.
Opportunists believe their knowledge and expertise will allow them to make significant investment gains. They look to the long term but adjust their strategy frequently.
Rob Everett, chief executive of the FMA, said the research into the retail investing market was crucial to understanding this new kind of investor.
“The research reflects the typical retail investor is not a dumb bloke in testosterone fuelled day trading, which is quite comforting,” Everett said.
But investors trading via online platforms were here to stay.
“This reflects two things. One, this is a significant change in the investor profile in New Zealand, as it should be. Two, this is permanent.”
“We strongly believe we are dealing with a permanent change with how people are, at least initially, accessing investment markets, which is why we wanted to research how people behaved,” Everett said.
Everett pointed out that the traditional barriers to investment such as consumer belief that it was too difficult to understand or access, had fallen due to retail investment platforms.
For the platforms themselves, investor characterisation was a great way to refine their offering for a particular audience, said Kristen Lunman co-founder of Hatch.
“It is interesting how different investors use the different platforms. That is because the way they are designed, because of their pricing structure. For Hatch most of our users use it for long-term wealth growth,” Lunman said.
Many users enter the site as “dabblers" but quickly move on to other investment personalities the most common of which were “planters”, Lunman said. The average portfolio size was $20,000.
Anthony Edmonds founder of InvestNow agreed that different types of investors would tend to put their money on different platforms.
“Our target market is people who are interested in investing. But as this is an online platform, they have to be happy to do a bit of research and work themselves,” Edmonds said.
According to Edmonds more and more investors are prepared to do the work required to make the right decisions.
Which investor personality are you?
- Planters – They focus on time in the market. Tend towards ETFs and shares in strong companies. Their level of analysis before making a decision can be limited.
- Speculators – Speculators are younger and are more willing to risk what they have now, because they think if they have a significant loss they have time to make it up in the future. FOMO is a big driver for them.
- Dabblers – Dabblers do a lot of research before making a decision, they take their time and are cautious.
- Opportunists – They are on the look-out for an opportunity but the opportunities they go for aren’t always well researched. They feel they can take risks because online investing is only a small part of their portfolio.