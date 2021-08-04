New Zealand Health Food Company fined $377,000 for misleading customers about origin of ingredients

The Commerce Commission says the phrases and images used to market the royal jelly gave the impression the products were from New Zealand ingredients. But the key ingredient came from China.

New Zealand Health Food Company Limited​ has been finied $377,000​ after pleading guilty to engaging in conduct liable to mislead the public about the origin of ingredients in its royal jelly supplements.

A combination of phrases and images used by Christchurch-based Health Food to market its royal jelly gave the impression the products were from New Zealand when the key ingredient came from China.

A Commerce Commission investigation found that from 2015 to 2020, Health Food made various representations on product labelling and social media such as “100 per cent New Zealand”.​

The images used on the packaging included the silhouette of a Kiwi and a map of New Zealand, as well as mountain and pasture imagery.

The royal jelly in the supplements came from China. Most of the other ingredients were sourced from overseas. The royal jelly was put into capsules and packaged in New Zealand, the commission found.

The products were sold under three different brands: New Zealand Health Food, Manuka South, and Kiwi Natural Health.

When sentencing Health Food, Christchurch District Court Judge David Ruth​ said the company knew from the start that its royal jelly was from China.

“To not say where it came from was at best careless and at worst done deliberately due to the advantage to be gained over the distributors who did abide by the rules,” the judge said.

The action caused potential harm to the New Zealand brand in a general sense, and this would be reflected in the punishment, the judge said.

Commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings​ said because country of origin claims were difficult for the consumer to verify, companies had a responsibility to ensure they were not misleading.

“It is very disappointing to continue seeing traders using association with New Zealand in a misleading way for commercial gain,” Rawlings​ said.

Health Food​ had previously been involved in the commission’s investigation and prosecution of Topline International​ for similar misleading country of origin claims.

During the Topline​ proceedings Health Food​ received a guidance letter from the commission outlining concerns about place of origin labelling on dietary supplements.

The judge​ said the fair warning and continued action from Health Food added to the seriousness of its action.

“It must have been glaringly obviously to anyone with any business acumen that it needed to look at its labelling, its marketing and ask what might need to be fixed and go about doing so,” the judge said.