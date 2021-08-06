Use of Covid app 'not where it needs to be' but Hipkins rules out Covidcards

While not everyone's eligible for the vaccine yet, TVNZ Breakfast's Wilson Longhurst says there's more we can all be doing.

The Ministry of Health appears to have accepted it faces an uphill battle using technology tools to improve contract tracing and reduce the need for lockdowns in the event of a further Covid outbreak.

But Victoria University will run a trial at its Wellington campuses that will let people with modern smartphones tap sensors, rather than scan QR codes, for Covid contact tracing.

In another effort to turn around the tide, the Health Ministry has developed a feature allowing it to send out notifications to people who have installed its Covid Tracer App but who have not used it for a while, reminding them to do so.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Health Ministry says uptake of the voluntary Covid Tracer App is not where it needs to be, but that mandating the use of Bluetooth contact tracing cards would not be acceptable.

A briefing document released by the ministry shows that Health Minister Chris Hipkins finally decided to rule out issuing Bluetooth ‘Covid cards’ last month after accepting advice from the ministry they would need to be compulsory in order to be effective.

But the ministry warned that without the cards, it would be reliant on its voluntary Covid Tracer App to achieve effective contact tracing and that its usage was “below where it needs to be” during times of no community transmission.

The ministry believes only about 1.6 million people may have opened the Cover Tracer App since April and usage of the app for scanning has fallen away to fewer than 500,000 scans a day.

Just under 1.5 million have turned on a Bluetooth feature on their phones that can record when people come into contact with one another.

But as both people who were in proximity to one another would need to be using that feature for it to work, that level of uptake suggests it could only detect about one in 10 contact events if Covid was spreading in the community, even if the technology worked perfectly.

The upshot of the ministry’s briefing paper was simply Hipkins noting that use of the Covid Tracer App was persistently low during times when there was no community transmission despite “ongoing work by officials” to try to increase uptake.

ACT Party leader David Seymour criticised the Government’s Covid response on Tuesday, saying it appeared to be ignoring the additional risks posed by the Delta variant despite accepting its existing contact tracing systems would not be sufficient to contain an outbreak.

The independent Covid-19 review group set up by Hipkins in March under the chairmanship of Sir Brian Roche has warned the existing contact tracing system could collapse if faced with a large outbreak.

“Delta was first detected in 2020 and named in May this year but as far as New Zealand government policy is concerned, the Delta variant doesn't exist,” Seymour said.

Supplied Former Government Digital Services Minister Kris Faafoi (right) ordered a $1m trial of Bluetooth contact tracing devices last year. Health Minister Chris Hipkins ruled them out last month.

ACT has backed the compulsory use of the Covid Tracer App including its Bluetooth feature.

The latest update to the app, released this month, makes it easier to add manual entries and to see when Bluetooth tracing is not working.

But the Health Ministry said many people were not in the habit of scanning.

“People view use of the app as the least important behaviour to do consistently.

“Staying at home when sick, good hygiene and wearing a mask are all seen as more important behaviours,” it said.

The ministry trialled Bluetooth contact tracing cards provided by Australian supplier Contact Harald in Rotorua in October after the backers of a New Zealand-developed Covidcard, including Trade Me founder Sam Morgan, pulled out of the trial predicting it would be a sham.

Hipkins told RNZ in March that the trial “did highlight some difficulties with the technology itself, with the card perhaps not picking up all of the contacts that it needed to pick up”.

But that was disputed by Contact Harald, which said it had sold the cards widely and there were no technology issues with the devices.

The New Zealand Covidcard has also been exported widely overseas and adopted by private sector organisations including Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Australia is relying on strict lockdowns to bring its ‘Delta’ outbreak back under control after manual contact tracing proved ineffective.

The Department of Corrections has now issued Bluetooth cards to staff for contact tracing in prisons.

The Health Ministry’s briefing paper does not include any information to suggest its trial cast doubt on the performance of the technology.

Instead, Hipkins and the ministry rejected Bluetooth cards on the basis their use would need to be mandated, which they agreed would “erode social licence”, and the fact they would not be interoperable with other devices.

Those were generally-accepted facts prior to the $1 million trial of the devices, which was originally ordered by Government Digital Services Minister Kris Faafoi.

Health Ministry deputy director-general Shayne Hunter confirmed interoperability was not tested during the trial.

Stuff has been seeking to obtain the actual reports on the Government’s trial, which were conducted by the Health Ministry in conjunction with Otago University, for several months, and last month filed a complaint with the Ombudsman’s Office over their non-release.

Hunter said the ministry would publish full reports from the trials once it had shared them with the Ngongotahā community next week.

The Bluetooth feature of the Covid Tracer App performed “almost the same function” as the Bluetooth card, he said.

“Technology has continued to evolve throughout the pandemic and we continue to investigate other options to address gaps in equity and which could support contact tracing,” he said.